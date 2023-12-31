When does Vortex event start in Modern Warfare 3? Date and time for all regions

The Vortex is a brand-new event for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 that is scheduled to go live in the first week of 2024, following the CODMAS event's conclusion. This upcoming inclusion will feature an interesting mode called Vortex, as well as three completely overhauled maps. Additionally, the event will offer various rewards that players can acquire by simply playing that mode.

This limited-time content will offer players unique gameplay with the addition of the formidable Zombies Wonder Weapon, the Ray Gun. The Vortex event will surely captivate players with its interesting inclusions and fun gameplay experience.

This article will provide the precise date and time of release of the Vortex event in Modern Warfare 3 across all regions.

Release date and time of Vortex event in Modern Warfare 3 across all regions

Expand Tweet

The Vortex event will be available on January 3, 2024, at 10 am PT in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It will go live simultaneously worldwide; however, players should be aware of the time zone differences.

Here is the list of the release dates and times in each region:

Pacific Time (PT): January 3, 2024, at 10 am

January 3, 2024, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): January 3, 2024, at 11 am

January 3, 2024, at 11 am Central Time (CT): January 3, 2024, at 12 pm

January 3, 2024, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): January 3, 2024, at 1 pm

January 3, 2024, at 1 pm Brasília Time (BRT): January 3, 2024, at 3 pm

January 3, 2024, at 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): January 3, 2024, at 6 pm

January 3, 2024, at 6 pm Central European Time (CET): January 3, 2024, at 7 pm

January 3, 2024, at 7 pm Eastern European Time (EET): January 3, 2024, at 8 pm

January 3, 2024, at 8 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): January 3, 2024, at 9 pm

January 3, 2024, at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): January 3, 2024, at 11:30 pm

January 3, 2024, at 11:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): January 4, 2024, at 2 am

January 4, 2024, at 2 am Japan Standard Time (JST): January 4, 2024, at 3 am

January 4, 2024, at 3 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): January 4, 2024, at 5 am

January 4, 2024, at 5 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): January 4, 2024, at 7 am

This event will last for 14 days, ending on January 17, 2024, at 8 am PT. During it, players can dive into its revamped maps, enjoy the unique gameplay, and earn interesting rewards.

Vortex LTM in Modern Warfare 3 explained

Expand Tweet

The Vortex mode will feature these three remixed maps:

Tetanus - Rust

Satan's Quarry - Quarry

Sporeyard - Boneyard.

This Free-For-All variant involves one player who will spawn with the Ray Gun capable of eliminating others with a single shot. The player who kills the wielder of that weapon becomes its next owner.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 is currently live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, as of this writing. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates surrounding MW3.