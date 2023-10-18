How to get PlayStation exclusive Oni Operator pack on Warzone 2 for PC and Xbox

Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently received The Haunting event update and will now bring the PlayStation-exclusive Oni Operator pack to PC and Xbox. Due to its rarity and the elegant design of both the Operator skin and the weapon blueprint, it is one of the most anticipated collectibles. The bundle was apparently added to the game in the new update.

Warzone 2 has been endowed with a long list of exciting cosmetics bundles with the new Halloween event update. The game has received a complete makeover to celebrate the popular festival alongside new boss monsters and ghastly phenomena. Furthermore, the addition of the Oni bundle is sure to catch the attention of the playerbase.

This article will outline all available details about the Oni Operator pack in Warzone 2.

How to get the Oni Operator bundle in Warzone 2

Follow the steps below to obtain the upcoming Oni Operator pack in Warzone 2:

Launch the game with your account credentials through the game client.

Navigate to the “Store” tab on your home screen and scroll down to find the Oni Operator pack.

Click on the bundle tile and make the necessary transactions to add the items included in the pack to your inventory.

Once the purchase is complete, you can equip the new cosmetics through the Weapons and Operator tabs on the home screen.

It is important to note that the bundle can only be purchased once it officially enters the store. The developers would need to activate and port the necessary elements to the supported platforms for players to utilize them in live matches.

What is the price of the Oni Operator pack in Warzone 2?

The Oni Operator pack can be purchased for 1,100 Call of Duty points (CP) through the Warzone 2 store, which is comparatively lower than other bundles, as it contains a limited number of items.

The exact release date of the bundle for PC and Xbox is currently unknown as Activision or any of the developers has not officially announced it.

What items are included in the Oni Operator pack?

Below is a list of the cosmetics that you can acquire by purchasing the Oni Operator pack in Activision’s 2022 battle royale title:

Oni Operator skin

Weapon blueprint

It is a small pack that first arrived only for PlayStation users but will soon be available on both PC and Xbox.

The Haunting event is an exciting new update for the Call of Duty community, as players can gain exclusive cosmetics through various challenges and missions.

The developers also added a new set of daily login rewards that include weapons charms, emblems, and a weapon blueprint. Players can easily access all these items by launching the game and clicking on the "Claim" button.

