How to get robot dog Megabyte in Warzone 2 and MW2

A new pet companion called 'Megabyte' is set to join Warzone 2 and MW2 with the Season 6 update. The robot dog will be available via the Season 6 Blackcell Battle Pass along with a host of other content, including the V4L3RIA skin, a special smoke grenade, and exclusive weapon blueprints. Gamers will be able to get a hold of the companion as soon as the Season 6 update goes live.

Pet companions aren't new to the franchise. In Season 5, there was the addition of Merlin, a pet dog companion that follows players around and assists them in their endeavors. Similarly, in Season 5 Reloaded, the Ruff Day bundle added another tactical pet named 'Syd.'

Following their success and popularity, the upcoming Season 6 update will also bring with it a new pet companion, 'Megabyte.'

In this article, we take a closer look at how to get the robot dog in Warzone 2 and MW2.

How to unlock Megabyte in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Expand Tweet

Fortunately, acquiring Megabyte in Warzone 2 and MW2 won't be a chore and will be instantly unlocked for players who purchase the Season 6 Blackcell Battle Pass. This eliminates all the grind required to move through the various sectors of the Battle Pass.

As for the price, it will cost $29.99, which will not only give them access to the robot dog but also 1100 COD points, a Tracer Weapon Blueprint, the V4L3RIA Operator skin, and more. To know about everything you can get via the Blackcell Battle Pass, read on.

What's included in the Season 6 Blackcell Battle Pass of Warzone 2 and MW2?

Expand Tweet

You can get access to all of the following items by purchasing the Season 6 Blackcell Battle Pass in Warzone 2 and MW2:

Instant unlock

V4L3RIA skin

Pet Companion 'Megabyte'

New tracer weapon blueprint

Blackcell Smoke Grenade

Battle Pass and 20+ Tier skips

1,100 Call of Duty points

Bonus items

Six tracer weapon blueprints

10 Operator skins

Two vehicle skins

Considering they are Blackcell-exclusive items, players can expect high-quality cosmetics that will enable them to slay their enemies in style. Moreover, the additional COD Points might come in handy for purchasing upcoming bundles, such as the Lilith and Inarius Operators from Diablo and Alucard from Helsing.

That covers everything there is to know about acquiring the Megabyte tactical pet companion in Warzone 2 and MW2.

Expand Tweet

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone's Season 6 will go live on September 27, 2023, at 9 am PT. The update will be available simultaneously on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.