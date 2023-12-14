How to get Sand and Spice camo in Warzone Dune Trial of Power event

Call of Duty: Warzone's Dune Trial of Power event is live right now, and you can unlock a brand new camo, named the Sand and Spice, during it just by playing this game. The new event also comes with a plethora of exclusive items that you can get other than this one. To celebrate Dune 2's release, Activision has collaborated with the sci-fi franchise. As such, WZ and MW3 have received a lot of new content.

If you want the Sand and Spice brand-new camo to be yours, here is a detailed guide to unlocking it in Warzone.

How to unlock Sand and Spice camo in Warzone?

To unlock the brand-new cosmetic in the Dune Trial of Power event, you must play the game and earn XP. The Sand and Spice camo is the final reward you can get through this event. Upon earning 2,13,200 XP, you'll be able to unlock the Dune 2-themed weapon camo and equip it on any gun you want in both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.

Earning 2,13,200 XP might be a tough task as it requires you spend a fair amount of time in-game. If you want to unlock the Sand and Spice camo a bit faster, you can equip Paul Atreides to gain some boosts in XP during this event.

That Operator comes with the Tracer Pack: Dune 2 Paul Atreides Operator bundle. You can buy this collection via Call of Duty's in-game store for 2,400 CP. The pack also contains other items as well. Here is everything that comes with the purchase:

Paul Atreides Operator skin Chip and Shatter Finishing Move Fremen Fighter Weapon Blueprint for Holger 5.56 Desert Maula Weapon Blueprint for COR.45 Crysknife Weapon Blueprint for Dual Kodachis Maud'dib Weapon Charm Worm Rider Calling Card The Fighters Emblem

What are the other rewards in the Dune Trial of Power event in Warzone?

A lot of rewards are on offer for participating in the Dune Trial of Power event in Warzone. You just need to amass a specific number of XP to unlock each bonus. Here is a list of all the rewards and the XP you need to unlock them -

Paul Atreides Large Decal: 10,000 XP

10,000 XP Double XP Token: 21,600 XP

21,600 XP Feyd-Rautha Large Decal: 35,000 XP

35,000 XP Double Weapon XP Token: 50,700 XP

50,700 XP Sandworm Charm: 68,800 XP

68,800 XP Long Live The Fighters Weapon Sticker: 89,800 XP

89,800 XP Maker Hook Emblem: 114,100 XP

114,100 XP May Thy Knife Chip and Shatter Calling Card: 142,400 XP

142,400 XP Double Battle Pass XP Token: 175,200 XP

175,200 XP Sand & Spice Camo: 213,200 XP

That is all there is to know about unlocking the Sand and Spice camo in Warzone.