How to get Shadow Combat Pack for free in Warzone 2 and MW2?

PlayStation users can rejoice as they can now get an exclusive bundle named Shadow Combat Pack for free in Warzone 2 and MW2. Season 5 debuted on August 2, 2023, bringing a slew of additions, such as two new weapons, game modes, events, and much more. The update also included numerous weapon adjustments, bug fixes, and gameplay enhancements, all of which aimed to make both games more thrilling and engaging.

This article discusses the free bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2, as well as provides an in-depth guide on how to acquire it. It will also describe the bundle's contents so players remain fully informed.

Procedure to get Shadow Combat Pack for free in Warzone 2 and MW2

The Shadow Combat Pack is a new bundle included as part of the Season 5 update, and PlayStation gamers can get this one-of-a-kind bundle for free by just following a few simple steps. That said, you must be a PlayStation Plus member to enjoy this bundle for free.

Below are the steps that PS users need to follow:

Turn on your PlayStation and open up the Store. There will be a search bar in the top right corner. Search "Warzone 2," and the Combat Pack (Shadow) bundle will appear as an add-on. It will be a PlayStation Plus exclusive deal, so if you are a Plus subscriber, you can download the bundle. Once it completes, launch either Warzone 2 or MW2, and the new cosmetics will be available in your inventory.

Remember that you must log into your PlayStation account that is subscribed to PlayStation Plus.

What's included in the Shadow Combat Pack in Warzone 2 and MW2?

The Shadow Combat Pack has some solid items that have been meticulously developed to give the impression of acting undercover in the shadows. Its gloomy theme is a fantastic complement and will surely appeal to people who enjoy similar aesthetics. The bundle includes seven items: an operator skin, two weapon blueprints, a calling card, one sticker, one weapon charm, and an emblem.

The total breakdown of the items is mentioned below:

" Oni Eclipse " Operator Skin

" Operator Skin Lachmann-556 AR " Shade Thrower " Weapon Blueprint

" Weapon Blueprint BAS-P SMG " Gloom and Doom " Weapon Blueprint

" Weapon Blueprint " Rooftop Shadow " Calling Card

" Calling Card " Smoke and Shadow " Sticker

" Sticker " Komainu " Weapon Charm

" Weapon Charm "Beast of Darkness" Emblem.