How to get Strafing kills in Modern Warfare 3

Strafing kills are an intrinsic part of any multiplayer shooter game in 2024, especially in titles such as Modern Warfare 3. Strafing is a movement technique in games that allows players to traverse left and right in an unpredictable manner. If you are not making the most of this movement mechanic in the game, you are missing out quite a lot.

This article will discuss in depth what Strafing kills are in MW3 and provide a step-by-step guide on executing this movement mechanic. For a detailed brief, read below.

What is Strafing kills in Modern Warfare 3?

Strafing means to move sideways. When you incorporate shooting along with your strafing mechanics, you can get Strafing kills in Modern Warfare 3.

Continuous input of horizontal movement keys leads to players moving bidirectionally in an erratic manner, leading to the enemy players missing their shots for the most part.

You can also implement numerous other techs, such as Hipfire kills, with your strafing mechanics to juke your opponents further.

How to do Strafing kills in Modern Warfare 3?

Getting Strafing kills in Modern Warfare 3 is relatively easy. While the initial movement pattern might seem challenging to players without experience with first-person shooter titles, you can execute it seamlessly in every shooting encounter once you get the hang of it.

To do Strafing kills, follow these steps:

Log into your preferred client, i.e., Steam or Battle.net, and launch Modern Warfare 3. If you are on a console, launch the game. Log into your Activision account and enter the game's main menu. Queue into a multiplayer game, or if you simply want to practice, head into Zombies. Once you deploy and land on the ground, press your left and right movement keys simultaneously, switching up the movement pattern once every 2-3 inputs (A and D by default for PC players). You will rock back and forth in a small space. This movement mechanic is called strafing. With Strafing mastered, try incorporating shooting into the mix. Start with small bursts of 3-5 bullets, and slowly work your way up to a full magazine.

Continue practicing this movement tech until you can master clipping at least half a magazine onto an enemy. You can keep trying it out in Zombies or queue up for multiplayer and try it out the hard way.

Fighting against real players will definitely bump up your skill level quite a bit in a short period. This skill will allow you to outplay your opponents and win most gunfights.

