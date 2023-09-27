How to get "The Investigator" Operator in Warzone 2 and MW2

As the highly anticipated Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Season 6 approaches, Call of Duty players can now explore the recently released Battle Pass and bundle content blog. They can expect spine-tingling bundles to set the scene for the upcoming Halloween celebrations and The Haunting event. Notably, the developers have created an exciting "Paranormal Investigator Pack," adding an interesting edge to the mix with a balance of thrills and chills.

This article aims to deliver detailed information about the bundle regarding its release date, acquisition procedure, expected price, and content. This will help gamers understand what the Paranormal Investigator Pack is all about.

Steps to acquire The Investigator Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2

The Investigator bundle can be acquired after it is released on October 19, 2023. To purchase the bundle, follow the steps below:

Launch either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.

Upon reaching the main menu, navigate to the Store option.

Within the Store section, you will find the aforementioned bundle.

You can buy it once it's available, although you will need a certain amount of COD points. If you don't have enough in-game currency, visit platform-specific markets like Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and the Microsoft Store to purchase some. They will then be available and accessible in both titles.

Release date of The Investigator Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2

The Investigator Operator bundle will be available on October 19, 2023, just two days after The Haunting event begins.

Expected price of The Investigator Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2

The Investigator Bundle is expected to be reasonably priced and is unlikely to reach the premium cost of 2400 CP. Instead, it is estimated to cost around 1800 COD points, although the devs have yet to reveal the official price.

What's included in The Investigator Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

The Investigator bundle promises great value with a total of eight unique goods, including an Operator skin, two weapon blueprints, a gun screen, a weapon charm, a sticker, a loading screen, and an emblem.

A breakdown of the items is listed below:

" The Investigator " Operator Skin

" Operator Skin " Case File " Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

" Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint " Paranormalist’s Toolkit" Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint

Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint " Ghost Tracker " Gun Screen

" Gun Screen " Sinister Signal " Weapon Charm

" Weapon Charm " Fringe PI " Sticker

" Sticker " Ghastly Energies " Loading Screen

" Loading Screen "Phenomenon" Emblem

That covers all essential information regarding the Investigator Operator bundle, soon to arrive in Warzone 2 and MW2 during Season 6.