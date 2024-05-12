How to leave a clan in COD Mobile

By Zeeshan Khan
Modified May 12, 2024 10:51 GMT
Call of Duty Mobile
Call of Duty Mobile (Image via Supercell)

Managing your clan ties effectively is critical in the ever-changing world of COD Mobile. This tutorial provides a clear path for quitting a clan in-game, facilitating a seamless switch between alliances. In this article, we present detailed instructions on how you can leave your present clan and make wise choices regarding your in-game relationships.

Here's a detailed guide below on how to leave a clan in COD Mobile.

Method to leave a clan in COD Mobile

Leaving a clan (Image via Activision)
  1. Access the Clan Menu: Open the COD Mobile application on your handheld device and proceed to the home screen.
  2. Tap the Clan button: On the main screen, look for the Clan button at the bottom. Usually, an icon that looks like a shield or a group of people. Tap it to enter the Clan menu.
  3. Go to the Member tab: Upon accessing the Clan menu, you will probably see various tabs or sections. Click the Member tab at the top of the screen. Usually, a list of every clan member—including you—is shown on this tab.
  4. Locate your name: Navigate through the clan member roster until you locate your name, which ought to be on the list of the clan members.
  5. Tap the open door icon: Next to your name, you should notice an icon that looks like an open door or an exit symbol. Tap this symbol to quit the clan.
  6. Confirm your decision: You'll probably see a prompt or message asking you to confirm that you wish to quit the clan. Click "OK" or an equivalent option to confirm your selection.
  7. Wait for 24 Hours (if applicable): Remember that in COD Mobile, there could be a wait period before you can join a new clan after leaving one. Usually lasting a full day, this cooling time prevents you from joining another clan. If you intend to join a different clan immediately, plan accordingly.
  8. Confirmation message: After you have successfully departed, you should receive a confirmation message stating you are no longer a member of the clan. This attests to the procedure's completion.

You can successfully leave a clan in COD Mobile by following these steps, and you can continue playing the game on your own or join a new clan.

