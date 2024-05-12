Managing your clan ties effectively is critical in the ever-changing world of COD Mobile. This tutorial provides a clear path for quitting a clan in-game, facilitating a seamless switch between alliances. In this article, we present detailed instructions on how you can leave your present clan and make wise choices regarding your in-game relationships.
Here's a detailed guide below on how to leave a clan in COD Mobile.
Method to leave a clan in COD Mobile
- Access the Clan Menu: Open the COD Mobile application on your handheld device and proceed to the home screen.
- Tap the Clan button: On the main screen, look for the Clan button at the bottom. Usually, an icon that looks like a shield or a group of people. Tap it to enter the Clan menu.
- Go to the Member tab: Upon accessing the Clan menu, you will probably see various tabs or sections. Click the Member tab at the top of the screen. Usually, a list of every clan member—including you—is shown on this tab.
- Locate your name: Navigate through the clan member roster until you locate your name, which ought to be on the list of the clan members.
- Tap the open door icon: Next to your name, you should notice an icon that looks like an open door or an exit symbol. Tap this symbol to quit the clan.
- Confirm your decision: You'll probably see a prompt or message asking you to confirm that you wish to quit the clan. Click "OK" or an equivalent option to confirm your selection.
- Wait for 24 Hours (if applicable): Remember that in COD Mobile, there could be a wait period before you can join a new clan after leaving one. Usually lasting a full day, this cooling time prevents you from joining another clan. If you intend to join a different clan immediately, plan accordingly.
- Confirmation message: After you have successfully departed, you should receive a confirmation message stating you are no longer a member of the clan. This attests to the procedure's completion.
You can successfully leave a clan in COD Mobile by following these steps, and you can continue playing the game on your own or join a new clan.
