How to redeem 5.11 Stryker Operator Skin for free in Warzone Mobile

The 5.11 Stryker Operator skin is being offered for free in Warzone Mobile, and players have a one-time opportunity to get their hands on it. A part of an ongoing promotion, this skin has earned a massive fan following ever since its release. With Warzone Mobile being a freshly launched game, the drive to get unique new cosmetics is at an all-time high.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to getting your hands on the 5.11 Stryker Operator Skin for free in Warzone Mobile.

How to get 5.11 Stryker Operator Skin for free in Warzone Mobile

5.11 Stryker Operator Skin (Image via Activision and x.com/@PrincesaGatos)

It is fairly straightforward to unlock the 5.11 Stryker Operator Skin for free in Warzone Mobile. Follow these steps to easily get your hands on this limited-time cosmetic:

Create a contact for the number '29683' on your phone. Open the Messaging app and proceed to send this number a message. Type 'STRYKER' and send it to this contact. You will receive a code in return, which can be redeemed from the official website.

To redeem the code you just received, you can follow these steps:

Open the official COD Warzone Mobile profile page. You can follow this link for easier access: https://profile.callofduty.com/cod/login If you have a COD account, proceed to log in. If not, sign up using valid credentials. Follow this link to get redirected to the redemption page: https://profile.callofduty.com/promotions/redeemCode/ Simply input the code you received from the contact and mention your respective platform on the page.

After following these steps, you will unlock the 5.11 Stryker Operator Skin for free in Warzone Mobile. This cosmetic is exclusive to the Operator Fender and will not have universal equitability among other Operators in the game.

It must be noted that this promotion is only exclusive to the United States region. Only players residing in the US have a chance of getting their hands on this skin in the game.

In case you are a PC or console player, you should still download Warzone Mobile and try to get your hands on this skin. Official information reveals that this item is 'connected.' Essentially, you will have access to this cosmetic on other platforms at a future date.

That's all there is to know about getting the 5.11 Stryker Operator Skin in Warzone Mobile for free.

