Repairing tires is important in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. It was part of one of the story missions from Tier 1 and also comes in clutch when a challenge pops up in your dailies, asking you to get a tire fixed up. Repairing blown-out tires in MW3 Zombies is quite an easy task, and this article will provide you with an in-depth guide to help you with it.

Whether your tire blows out in the middle of a mission or you have a specific task to complete, follow the steps provided below to easily repair your tire.

How to fix a tire in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Tires can be blown out in multiple ways in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The easiest way involves foes shooting at your vehicle. Secondly, mauling down Zombies with your ride could also lead to the tires flattening out fast.

To repair a tire in MW3 Zombies, follow these guidelines:

Launch MW3 Zombies using your preferred client on your designated platform. Log in with your credentials and drop into a game of MW3 Zombies. Look for a vehicle and use it to complete your missions and challenges. As your vehicle gets shot or eventually gets a flat tire, hop out of the vehicle. Crouch beside it and face the flattened tire. Use the interact button to initiate the prompt for Repair Tire.

If you've followed these steps, you now have a fully functional tire. The procedure is straightforward and doesn't involve special or deployable tools. It will only take a few seconds for your player model to repair a tire and get the vehicle running again.

Knowing how to fix tires also comes in handy when you are completing the Tier 1 mission, Road Rage. In the latter half of the mission, you will have to repair a flat tire on your vehicle. With this guide handy, you can do that with little to no effort.

How to exfil in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

After you are done scavenging through the infested lands of MW3 Zombies, it is imperative that you successfully exfil from these grounds. This will ensure that you retain all the goodies you have secured through your tough adventures on the field.

When you initiate an exfil, you will have to face a bunch of zombies. A timer will start as you call for the helicopter, and until it runs out, you must defend yourself against this horde.

After successfully holding your ground against the oncoming waves of zombies, quickly board the helicopter as your timer runs out and exfil from the game.

