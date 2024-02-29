Modern Warfare 3 Season 2's "Fear the Living" event is finally here, and players can get their hands on the Barbed and Dangerous Camo as one of the event rewards. The event started on February 28 and will run for a week until March 6, just before the Season 2 Reloaded launch.

Season 2 highlighted Call of Duty's collaboration with The Walking Dead by introducing several characters in the series, including Rick Grimes and Michonne as in-game Operators. Fear the Living is also part of this crossover. Here's everything you need to know about the new Barbed and Dangerous camo in MW3 and Warzone.

How to get Barbed and Dangerous Camo in MW3 and Warzone

The Bardbed and Dangerous camo is the final reward of the Fear the Living Event in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Players need a total of 293,750 XP to unlock the camo.

To acquire XP, you need to play matches and complete weekly challenges. If you want to get your hands on the Barbed and Dangerous camo quickly, you can get an XP boost by using the Michonne Operator skin as part of The Walking Dead crossover. The bundle costs 2,400 Call of Duty Points (CP) for an Operator Skin, weapon blueprints, and in-game accessories.

You can only unlock the Barbed and Dangerous camo until March 6, 2024.

All Weekly challenges (Week 4) in MW3 and Warzone

Here are the weekly challenges you can complete to earn more XP for the Barbed and Dangerous camo:

Multiplayer

Get 20 Operator Akimbo Kills with a Recommended Weapon (2500 XP)

Attachments Equipped to a Recommended Weapon (5000 XP)

Get 15 Operator Clean Kills with a Suppressed Recommended LMG (7500 XP)

Get 3 Operator Kills with 1 Magazine 5 Times with Recommended Assault Rifles (10000 XP)

Get 30 Operator Kills with Alternate Ammo equipped to a recommended Assault Rifle (5000 XP)

Get 20 Operator Kills Tac Stance Kills with Recommended Assault Rifles (5000 XP)

Get 3 Operator Triple Kills with Recommended Battle Rifles (7500 XP)

Zombies

Get 100 Kills with Recommended LMG with Toxic Damage (2500 XP)

Get 20 Kills with a Recommended LMG without reloading 10 times (5000 XP)

Get 100 Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle (7500 XP)

Get 200 Kills with an Akimbo Recommended Weapon (10000 XP)

Get 10 Mercenary Sergeant Kills with a Recommended LMG (5000 XP)

Get 250 Kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle while Speedcola is Active (5000 XP)

Get 300 Kills with Pack-A-Punched Recommended LMG (7500 XP)

Battle Royale

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts (5000 XP)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Central Region (7500 XP)

In Warzone, get 40 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a Recommended Weapon (2500 XP)

In Warzone, place in the top 10, 5 times (10000 XP)

