How to unlock Coherence camo in Warzone and MW3

The Coherence camo in Warzone and MW3 is a free reward that can earned by completing a Weekly Challenges. The camo can be equipped with all firearms in the game, making it truly unique. However, being a free reward, don't expect it to boast any fancy dynamic effects or tracers. Instead, it is a simple camouflage that will provide all weapons in the game with a fresh makeover.

While unlocking it isn't challenging by any means, it can be quite time-consuming. In this short guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can unlock the Coherence camo in Warzone and MW3.

How to get the Coherence camo in Warzone and MW3 for free?

Unlocking the Coherence camo in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

To get the Coherence camo in Warzone and MW3, you must complete a total of eight Weekly Challenges. These can be completed in either Multiplayer, Warzone, or in Zombies. You don't need to complete them across the three game modes, as each mode has unique challenges.

For instance, if you own Modern Warfare 3, you can complete the challenges specific to Multiplayer and need not complete those of Zombies or the Battle Royale title. However, as mentioned earlier, it can be quite time-consuming due to how the game's progression system is designed.

While it's true that you must complete eight Weekly Challenges, the game requires you to complete at least five challenges from each of the eight weeks in Season 1. So, if you want the Coherence weapon camo, you must complete at least five challenges in week 1, five challenges in week 2, and so forth until you finish five challenges in week 8.

Completing five weekly challenges will also reward you with one unique item. For instance, you will unlock the KR Intlas LSJ-3 Aftermarket Part in the title by completing five challenges in week 4.

The camo will be unlocked once you finish five challenges from each eight weeks. After opening it, you can easily equip it to the gun you want it on by accessing the Gunsmith menu and changing the camo from therein.

If you are struggling to find the challenges that need completion, simply head over to the Event tab in-game and access the Weekly Challenges tab to view all the challenges.

Please note that this is a limited-time skin in the game. Once Season 1 is over, you won't be able to get your hands on it. Hence, if you like this camo, getting started on the grind as soon as possible is highly advised.

That covers everything to know about unlocking the Coherence camo in Warzone and MW3. Sometimes, the game might be glitched and not show that you have unlocked the camo or track your progress for the challenges. In that case, simply restart your game. Doing so should resolve the issue, and your game should start counting your progress as it was meant to be.