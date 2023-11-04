Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) all new Gunsmith changes: Weapon tuning removal, advanced stats, and more

The developers of Call of Duty recently released tons of details affecting the armory in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). In a brand new post on the official blog, Activision divulged a substantial amount of information regarding the weapons that players will use in the multiplayer mode of this game. Moreover, the Gunsmith system is receiving some changes as well.

All these alterations for Modern Warfare 3 have been indexed in this article.

Modern Warfare 3's expanded armory

For the multiplayer mode in Modern Warfare 3, the developers have expanded the title's catalog with 37 new weapons and six aftermarket parts. This will propel the total number of armament for the upcoming online mode to 114, of which 77 will be carried forward from Modern Warfare 2.

This entire arsenal will be available to Operators at the game's launch, with new weapons being added in subsequent seasonal updates.

The new additions to each weapon category, along with the aftermarket parts, are as follows:

Assault rifles

SVA 545

MTZ-556

Holger 556

MCW

DG-58

FR 5.56

Battle rifles

BAS-B

Sidewinder

MTZ-762

SMGs

Striker

WSP Swarm

AMR9

WSP-9

Rival-9

Striker 9

Shotguns

Lockwood 680

Haymaker

Riveter

LMGs

Pulemyot 762

DG-58 LSW

Holger 26

Bruen Mk9

TAQ Eradicator

Marksman rifles

KVD Enforcer

MCW 6.8

DM56

MTZ Interceptor

Sniper rifles

KATT-AMR

Longbow

KV Inhibitor

Pistols

COR-45

Renetti

TYR

WSP Stinger

Launchers

RGL-80

Melee

Gutter Knife

Karambit

Aftermarket Parts

JAK Raven Kit (MCW)

JAK Heretic Carbine Kit (MTZ-762)

Broodmother .45 Kit (WSP-9)

JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit (Pulemyot 762)

XRK IP-V2 Conversion Barrel (COR-45)

JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit (Renetti)

Is weapon tuning present in Modern Warfare 3?

The weapon tuning mechanism that debuted in the previous title had been absent during the beta testing period of Modern Warfare 3. The removal of this feature was embraced by the player base with open arms, as many considered it to be entirely redundant with minimal impact on MW2's overall gunplay.

Sledgehammer Games kept this feedback in mind and has omitted weapon tuning in the upcoming game.

Detailed weapon stats in Modern Warfare 3

Activision has added detailed stats for all the weapons in MW3. Players will be able to get an idea about the performance of guns from these detailed statistics, which will include the following parameters:

Damage (Headshot damage, Upper and lower torso damage, Target finch)

(Headshot damage, Upper and lower torso damage, Target finch) Range (Effective and minimum damage range, Bullet velocity)

(Effective and minimum damage range, Bullet velocity) Recoil control (Recoil gun kick, Vertical recoil, Horizontal recoil)

(Recoil gun kick, Vertical recoil, Horizontal recoil) Mobility (Movement speed, Crouch movement speed, Sprint speed, Tactical sprint speed, ADS movement speed)

(Movement speed, Crouch movement speed, Sprint speed, Tactical sprint speed, ADS movement speed) Fire rate (Rate of fire)

(Rate of fire) Accuracy (Hipfire spread min, Hipfire spread max, finch resistance)

(Hipfire spread min, Hipfire spread max, finch resistance) Handling (ADS Speed, Reload quickness, Sprint to fire speed, Swap speed)

These were all the major changes to the armory and Gunsmith system that will arrive with Modern Warfare 3 with its launch on November 10, 2023.