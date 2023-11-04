Call of Duty
  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) all new Gunsmith changes: Weapon tuning removal, advanced stats, and more

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) all new Gunsmith changes: Weapon tuning removal, advanced stats, and more

By Manish Das
Modified Nov 04, 2023 01:49 IST
Modern Warfare 3 gunsmith changes
The upcoming Modern Warfare 3 is bringing quite a few changes to the Gunsmith changes (Image via Activision)

The developers of Call of Duty recently released tons of details affecting the armory in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). In a brand new post on the official blog, Activision divulged a substantial amount of information regarding the weapons that players will use in the multiplayer mode of this game. Moreover, the Gunsmith system is receiving some changes as well.

All these alterations for Modern Warfare 3 have been indexed in this article.

Modern Warfare 3's expanded armory

For the multiplayer mode in Modern Warfare 3, the developers have expanded the title's catalog with 37 new weapons and six aftermarket parts. This will propel the total number of armament for the upcoming online mode to 114, of which 77 will be carried forward from Modern Warfare 2.

This entire arsenal will be available to Operators at the game's launch, with new weapons being added in subsequent seasonal updates.

New assault rifle in MW3 - DG-58 (Image via Activision)
New assault rifle in MW3 - DG-58 (Image via Activision)

The new additions to each weapon category, along with the aftermarket parts, are as follows:

Assault rifles

  • SVA 545
  • MTZ-556
  • Holger 556
  • MCW
  • DG-58
  • FR 5.56

Battle rifles

  • BAS-B
  • Sidewinder
  • MTZ-762
A new SMG in MW3 - Striker 9 (Image via Activision)
A new SMG in MW3 - Striker 9 (Image via Activision)

SMGs

  • Striker
  • WSP Swarm
  • AMR9
  • WSP-9
  • Rival-9
  • Striker 9

Shotguns

  • Lockwood 680
  • Haymaker
  • Riveter
A new LMG of MW3 - TAQ Eradicator (Image via Activision)
A new LMG of MW3 - TAQ Eradicator (Image via Activision)

LMGs

  • Pulemyot 762
  • DG-58 LSW
  • Holger 26
  • Bruen Mk9
  • TAQ Eradicator

Marksman rifles

  • KVD Enforcer
  • MCW 6.8
  • DM56
  • MTZ Interceptor
A brand new sniper rifle in MW3 - KATT-AMR (Image via Activision)
A brand new sniper rifle in MW3 - KATT-AMR (Image via Activision)

Sniper rifles

  • KATT-AMR
  • Longbow
  • KV Inhibitor

Pistols

  • COR-45
  • Renetti
  • TYR
  • WSP Stinger
A brand new launcher in MW3 - RGL-80 (Image via Activision)
A brand new launcher in MW3 - RGL-80 (Image via Activision)

Launchers

  • RGL-80

Melee

  • Gutter Knife
  • Karambit

Aftermarket Parts

  • JAK Raven Kit (MCW)
  • JAK Heretic Carbine Kit (MTZ-762)
  • Broodmother .45 Kit (WSP-9)
  • JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit (Pulemyot 762)
  • XRK IP-V2 Conversion Barrel (COR-45)
  • JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit (Renetti)

Is weapon tuning present in Modern Warfare 3?

The weapon tuning mechanism that debuted in the previous title had been absent during the beta testing period of Modern Warfare 3. The removal of this feature was embraced by the player base with open arms, as many considered it to be entirely redundant with minimal impact on MW2's overall gunplay.

Sledgehammer Games kept this feedback in mind and has omitted weapon tuning in the upcoming game.

Detailed weapon stats in Modern Warfare 3

Activision has added detailed stats for all the weapons in MW3. Players will be able to get an idea about the performance of guns from these detailed statistics, which will include the following parameters:

  • Damage (Headshot damage, Upper and lower torso damage, Target finch)
  • Range (Effective and minimum damage range, Bullet velocity)
  • Recoil control (Recoil gun kick, Vertical recoil, Horizontal recoil)
  • Mobility (Movement speed, Crouch movement speed, Sprint speed, Tactical sprint speed, ADS movement speed)
  • Fire rate (Rate of fire)
  • Accuracy (Hipfire spread min, Hipfire spread max, finch resistance)
  • Handling (ADS Speed, Reload quickness, Sprint to fire speed, Swap speed)

These were all the major changes to the armory and Gunsmith system that will arrive with Modern Warfare 3 with its launch on November 10, 2023.

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...