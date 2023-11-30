How to unlock Golden River camo in Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has introduced Weekly Challenges for players to dive into and reap from. One of the most exciting rewards for completing these weekly challenges is the Golden River camo. For players who like to grind for a brand new camo in the game, this new addition is surely a challenge for them.

If you want to delve deeper into how to unlock the Golden River camo in Modern Warfare 3, this article will contain all the challenges, rewards, and the path to get your hands on it in-game.

Unlocking Golden River camo in Modern Warfare 3

Unlocking the Golden River camo in Modern Warfare 3 is not an easy task. You have to complete all four Weekly Challenges to get it on your weapon.

Expand Tweet

This is the final week of the camo challenge and is, therefore, now available to unlock. There are a total of 14 challenges each week for both Multiplayer and Zombies. Out of those, you need to complete at least five challenges each week and do the same in the next week.

Currently, the last Weekly Challenges are live. If you've completed the previous ones, you just need to finish Week 4's challenges to get the Golden River camo in Modern Warfare 3.

All Week 4 challenges in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer and Zombies

Week 4 challenges in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Here are all the week 4 challenges in MW3 Multiplayer -

Get 20 operator kills with a recommended weapon

Get five operator double kills with the JAK Heretic Carbine Kit equipped with the MTZ-762.

Get 15 Operator Point Blank Kills with the JAK Raven Kit Equipped to the MCW

Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with the JAK Raven Kit Equipped to the MCW

Get 20 Operator Kills with the Yellow Jacket Akimbo Brace Stocks Equipped to the WSP Swarm

Get 4 Operator Kills Without Dying 25 Times with the Yellow Jacket Akimbo Brace Stocks Equipped to the WSP Swarm

Get 3 Operator Fury Kills with a Recommended Weapon.

Here are all the Week 4 challenges in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies -

Get 150 kills with a rate (blue) rarity recommended weapon.

Get 150 kills with the JAK Heretic Carbine Kit equipped on a Pack-A-Punched MTZ-762.

Get 150 kills with the JAK Raven Kit equipped on the MCW while Jugger-Nog is active.

Kill a Warlord with a recommended weapon.

Get 100 critical kills with the JAK Raven Kit equipped on the MCW.

Get 100 kills with the Yellow Jacket Akimbo Brace Stocks equipped on the WSP Swarm.

Get 200 Kills with the Yellow Jacket Akimbo Brace Stocks Equipped on the WSP Swarm in Medium of High Threat Zone.

That is all there is to know about unlocking the Golden River camo in MW3. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest news and updates.