How to unlock Yellow Jacket Akimbo Brace Stock in Modern Warfare 3?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) features a massive list of attachments to help players build loadouts, and this includes the WSP Akimbo Brace Stock conversion kit. This is one of the best aftermarket parts in the game and can enable you to wield two WSP Swarm Sub-Machine Guns (SMGs) at the same time. However, you would have to sacrifice the ability to Aim Down Sight (ADS) and a bit of movement speed to use it.

Modern Warfare 3 has attracted a large number of players with its new weapon choices. In this regard, the WSP Swarm is a great weapon for close-range gunfights, and the Akimbo mod combined with it can make you unstoppable in the game's multiplayer modes. However, its effectiveness is limited, and you should consider carrying an Assault or a Battle Rifle in the loadout.

This article will highlight the best way to unlock the WSP Akimbo Brace Stock in Modern Warfare 3.

How to get WSP Akimbo Brace Stock in Modern Warfare 3?

Modern Warfare 3 Challenges Tab (Image via Activision)

Here is a quick guide that you can follow to get the WSP Akimbo Brace Stock in Modern Warfare 3:

Launch your game and click on the leftmost button on the top ribbon that has a 6-dotted icon.

You need to click “Challenges” and go to the “Weekly” tab on the top row.

Once this is done, you must switch the tab once again to “Week 3” to take a look at all the challenges you need to complete.

The WSP Akimbo Brace Stock can be unlocked by completing MW3 or Zombies challenges.

Once you complete the required challenges, the WSP Akimbo Brace Stock will be unlocked in your inventory and can be equipped on the WSP Swarm SMG.

It is important to note that the challenges in these weekly tabs can be quite tiring as they will require you to grind quite a bit. Thus, you can choose to test the waters first and then decide if you should complete the challenges in multiplayer or Zombie mode. However, make sure to stick to one track and complete the set of challenges before starting other objectives.

What are the WSP Akimbo Brace Stock challenges in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer?

MW3 multiplayer Week 3 challenges (Image via Activision)

Here are all the challenges that you need to complete in MW3 multiplayer for the WSP Akimbo Brace Stock.

Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 20 Operator Assault Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 15 Operator Point Blank Kills with Recommended SMGs

Get 5 Operator Kills Without Dying 1 Time with a Recommended SMG

Get 20 Operator Akimbo Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 20 Operator Hipfire Kills with Recommended SMGs

Get 5 Operator Melee Kills with the Gun-Butt of a Recommended SMG

What are the WSP Akimbo Brace Stock challenges in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

MW3 Zombies Week 3 challenges (Image via Activision)

Here are all the challenges that you need to complete in MW3 Zombies for the WSP Akimbo Brace Stock.

Get 200 Critical Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 100 Kills with a Melee Weapon

Get 10 Special Zombie Kills with a Recommended SMG

Get 3 Mangler Kills with a Recommended SMG

Get 150 Kills with an Akimbo-Recommended Weapon

Get 100 Hipfire Kills with a Recommended SMG

Get 50 Mercenary Kills with a Recommended SMG

It is important to note that you need to complete any 5 challenges out of the listed 7.