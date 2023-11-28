Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Frost Bite Act 2 Tier 5 mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies truly challenge the player base with a variety of tasks throughout the Acts like the Frost Bite mission. Despite having medium-risk objectives, this mission can be tiring as you would need to grind quite a bit and efficiently utilize every minute on Urzikstan’s grounds. Moreover, you need to have the proper gear equipped to complete it.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) features a unique suite of perks and pieces of equipment that can be useful in wiping out massive hordes of zombies. However, you need to either unlock them by playing the game or exfil with the items to store them for another session. But if you have already worked your way into Act 2, you will have already secured almost all the exclusive items in the zombie mode.

This article will highlight the best way to complete Frost Bite in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to complete Frost Bite in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all the objectives that you need to complete in this mission:

Freeze 50 zombies with Frost Blast Field Upgrade.

Freeze 5 Mimics with Frost Blast Field Upgrade.

Here is an easy guide that can help you complete the Act 2 Tier 5 mission Frost Bite in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies:

Launch your game and go to the zombie mode.

You will need to equip the Frost Blast Field Upgrade before diving into the session from the Gear section.

Once you have selected the mission, click on “Ready” to deploy.

When the spawn animation ends, you will need to charge up the field upgrade by killing off a bunch of zombies.

After Frost Blast charges up, you need to gather up a large horde of zombies around you. Deploy the field upgrade to start progression on the first objective.

Repeat this step till you complete the 50 zombie count.

You then have to travel into the medium threat zone to find Mimics.

They can be more abundantly found in the second zone and sometimes inside Aether Nests disguised as loot caches.

You can simply recharge the field upgrade before heading into such a region and use it to freeze the Mimic.

You can repeat this and complete the progression for Mimics.

It is important to note that you can freeze and find the same Mimic more than once if you are able to recharge the field upgrade quickly. The progression will count even if it is the same monster being frozen over and over again.

What are the rewards of Frost Bite in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all the rewards you can get after completing Frost Bite in MWZ.

Double XP Token

2500 XP

Both the rewards are great for leveling up your account and can help you unlock new exclusive items in MWZ.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates and mission guides.