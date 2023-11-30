Modern Warfare 3 Zombies 'Storm the Castle' Act 3 Tier 3 mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

The Storm the Castle mission in Act 3 Tier 3 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies presents a formidable challenge that requires strategy and skill to overcome. Act 3 Tier 3 missions are some of the toughest challenges you'll face in the game. In this mission, you'll be tasked with clearing out a Mercenary Stronghold and a fortress, after which you'll have to take down a Warlord.

This guide will provide step-by-step instructions so you can conquer every objective, defeat the warlord, and collect Strauss's research.

Guide to complete Storm the Castle mission in Modern Warfare 3

Completing the Mercenary Camp

The Mercenary Stronghold Key Card (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

The first leg of this mission involves infiltrating a Mercenary Camp—a small outpost teeming with hostile mercenaries. Your task is to eliminate every last one of them. Your success hinges on thoroughness, and you'll need to ensure that no enemy remains standing. Additionally, be on the lookout for a cache within the camp that holds a crucial item: the Mercenary Stronghold Key Card.

Securing the Mercenary Stronghold

The Safe (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

Rather than purchasing a Mercenary Card for 2,000 points, take advantage of the free alternative by finding the Mercenary Stronghold Key Card within the Mercenary Camp cache. With the key card in hand, head towards the Mercenary Stronghold marked on the map. This stronghold is distinct from infested ones, and you'll need the key card to enter. Brace yourself for a larger, more challenging environment filled with stronger enemies, including some wielding riot shields.

Inside the Stronghold, you'll find a safe that you can loot. Equip yourself for a firefight, as drilling the safe triggers reinforcements. Once the safe is cracked open, your reward is the Fortress Key Card, a vital item for the next phase of the mission.

Defeating the Warlord and collecting Strauss's research

Mission completion (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

The final showdown takes place at the Fortress, which is heavily guarded. Approach the Fortress cautiously as a hostile Chopper Gunner guards its entrance. You can efficiently neutralize the threat by utilizing armor plates and powerful weapons.

Upon gaining entry to the Fortress, navigate through the maze of Sentry Guns, Elite armored enemies, and relentless reinforcements. Employ strategic maneuvers to clear the entire camp, paving the way for the final confrontation. Your primary adversary is the Warlord, who is armed with a fiery Haymaker Incendiary Shotgun. You'll need to read carefully, as he can inflict substantial damage.

You can collect Strauss's research once you've defeated the Warlord in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

By following this guide, you'll have successfully completed the Storm the Castle Act 3 Tier 3 Mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. You will be rewarded with a Malicious Marrow weapon and 3000 XP. Not to mention, you'll also experience the satisfaction of having completed one of the game's most thrilling missions.

Keep honing your skills, stocking up on powerful weapons, and continuing the fight against the undead in the world of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.