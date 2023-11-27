Modern Warfare 3 Zombies 'Merc Cleanup' Act 2 Tier 2 mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies provides you with a long list of missions like the one in Act 2 Merc Cleanup to continue a unique storyline. It is an immersive experience wrapped around a survival mode that lets you complete the necessary tasks at your own pace. The Merc Cleanup mission is a similar action-packed mission that demands an aggressive playstyle from players.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) is a crucial part of the game as it has introduced some unique Call of Duty mechanics like Pack-a-Punch and Perk-a-Cola. These are classic iterations of the original game mode that lets you upgrade your weapons. You can take advantage of these in Activision’s 2023 shooter as well, making it easier to fight against boss monsters and zombies.

That said, this article will highlight the best way to complete the Merc Cleanup mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to complete Merc Cleanup in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Expand Tweet

These are the two tasks that you need to complete in the Merc Cleanup mission:

Kill 20 Mercenaries in Merc Camps.

Loot three Merc Camp Caches.

Below is an easy guide to help you complete the Act 2 Tier 2 mission Merc Cleanup in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies:

Launch your game and head to the Zombies mode.

You will need to select the necessary gear and choose the mission from the list.

Once the spawn animation ends, open your Tac map and locate some mercenary camps.

Once you get there, start killing off all the enemies to meet the kill count of 20 mercenaries.

After clearing out a camp, you will be able to loot the box inside the camp.

You will need to repeat this and loot three mercenary caches to complete the objective.

After you have completed both objectives of the missions, you can navigate to the nearest exfil point and exit from the map.

It is important to note that you should not underestimate the strength of the Mercenary camps, even if they comprise only AI soldiers. They arrive in waves and can take you down with their sheer numbers. These mercs also like to preserve and protect their areas as much as possible. The threat level of these camps also increases as you move towards the center of the map.

What are the rewards of Merc Cleanup in Modern Warfare 3?

Expand Tweet

Here are the rewards that you can get after completing the Merc Cleanup mission in MWZ:

Deadshot Daiquiri Can Acquisition

2000 XP

These are great rewards that can be used to boost your account level and help you deal with large hordes of zombies. However, the rewards get better once you cross over to higher tiers in the list.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates and mission guides.