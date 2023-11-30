Modern Warfare 3 'Alternate Current' Act 3 Tier 2 mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

The Act 3 missions in Modern Warfare 3 are some of the toughest challenges that you'll face in the world of the undead. Act 3 Tier 2's Alternate Current mission offers a difficult yet rewarding experience. In the mission, you'll be tasked with killing a number of Zombies and Mercenaries with the Tesla Storm field upgrade.

This guide will help you with the mission objectives, offering effective strategies to complete them and shedding light on the rewards that await those who emerge victorious.

Modern Warfare 3 Alternate Current Act 3 Tier 2 mission guide

Objective 1: Stun 50 Zombies with the Tesla Storm

Objectives and the tac map view (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

The first objective of Modern Warfare 3'd Alternate Current mission is to stun 50 zombies using the Tesla Storm field upgrade. This electrifying tool creates a temporary link between players' weapons and zombies, rendering them incapacitated upon contact. To accomplish this task efficiently, it's recommended to tackle it at the Xfil, where the zombie concentration is at its peak.

Equip the Tesla Storm and strategically utilize decoy grenades to lure more zombies into the field. Stun them with the Tesla Storm and swiftly eliminate them while they are in a vulnerable state. Maximizing the use of fully charged field upgrades and capitalizing on power-ups will significantly expedite the process, potentially allowing completion in just a few attempts.

Strategic placement of the decoy grenades is crucial, and wielding pack-a-punch weapons can amplify your ability to dispatch stunned zombies quickly and efficiently.

Objective 2: Hit 10 Mercenaries with the Tesla Storm

The second objective involves hitting 10 mercenaries with the Tesla Storm in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. It's crucial to emphasize that the goal is to stun the mercenaries, not necessarily eliminate them. While you can eliminate the mercenaries, it's recommended to stun them multiple times just to farm the objective.

Eliminating Mercenaries (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

To accomplish this objective efficiently, enter mercenary camps and use the Tesla Storm. Stunned mercenaries contribute to your progress, and even if some are inadvertently eliminated, the task can be completed in a few attempts. Keep a keen eye on the top-left corner of the screen to monitor your progress via the checklist marks.

Rewards: Brainrot Ammo Acquisition and 2500 XP

Objective completion (Image via Activision and YouTube/IPossessThePower)

Successfully completing the Alternate Current mission in Modern Warfare 3 will reward you handsomely. You can look forward to getting the Brainrot Ammo Acquisition, a valuable asset in the game that adds an element of chaos to zombie hordes, turning them against each other. Additionally, 2500 XP is a substantial reward that contributes to overall player progression.

With the right strategy and by capitalizing on concentrated zombie hordes during an Xfil, you can efficiently complete this mission and reap the benefits of the Brainrot Ammo mod and 2500 XP.