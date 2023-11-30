Where to get Sentry gun in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has garnered substantial popularity in the Call of Duty community. The mode provides an engaging gameplay experience with various missions, contracts, and encounters against formidable enemies. The Sentry gun proves particularly valuable, especially when playing solo, since it provides a supporting element similar to a squad.

Acquiring the Sentry gun in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has some procedures that must be followed. This article provides an in-depth guide to obtaining the Sentry gun and the requirements for acquiring this valuable equipment.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies: Where to get the Sentry Gun

Buy Station in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision and YouTube/ Gamers Heroes)

Some important knowledge is required before venturing into the zombie-infested Urzikstan map of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The map is divided into three zones: High-threat red center, a medium-threat orange border, and uncolored low-threat edges.

The only way to acquire the Sentry Gun is to purchase it from a Buy Station in the medium-threat zone, where tier 2 zombies present a formidable challenge. To prepare, gather around 17,000 essences by completing contracts, missions, and other tasks. This fund covers the price of the Pack-a-Punch upgrade: 5,000 essences for level 1, 10,000 essences for level 2, and an extra 2,000 for further operations.

Once you have acquired the required essence, open your Tac map and search for a Pack-a-Punch machine. First, navigate to the machine in the low-threat zone to upgrade your weapon to level 1, then proceed to the medium-threat zone to upgrade it to level 2.

Purchasing a Sentry gun. (Image via Activision and YouTube/ Gamers Heroes)

After equipping yourself to face medium-threat zone zombies, use your Tac map to locate a Buy Station. It should be noted that Buy Stations in the low-threat zone will not have the option to purchase the Sentry gun. Mark a Buy Station in the medium-threat zone and proceed to its designated location. Interact with the station to purchase the Sentry gun with the 2000 essence you collected previously.

How to utilize the Sentry gun in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Deploying a Sentry gun. (Image via Activision and YouTube/ Gamers Heroes)

Upon purchasing the Sentry Gun from the Buy Station in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, look for its symbol above your Field Upgrade on the right side, accompanied by a designated activation button, depending on what platform you are playing the game. To deploy the Sentry Gun, press the button.

You should use this item during challenging missions, especially when playing solo. When confronted with massive zombie hordes in open areas, deploy it to increase its coverage and maximize its effectiveness.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more MW3 Zombies guides.