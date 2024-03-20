Players will witness a new weapon blueprint called M4 Heavy Thunder when Warzone Mobile releases this week. This lucrative reward is part of an upcoming event called Operation Day Zero in WZ Mobile. For certain users, the event is already available, thanks to the game going live in certain regions across the globe.

This article will discuss all the crucial intel players need to know regarding how they can acquire the M4 Heavy Thunder blueprint in WZ Mobile at launch.

Unlock M4 Heavy Thunder weapon blueprint in Warzone Mobile by completing key challenges

The rewards under Operation Day Zero event are divided into two parts: Community rewards and Individual rewards. The M4 Heavy Thunder weapon blueprint is part of Community rewards.

To obtain the free reward, however, Warzone Mobile players will have to complete certain challenges. They have to clear out zones 1-6 to unlock all items in the reward list. Here is the full list of Operation Day Zero challenges players need to finish.

Open a Supply Box or Day Zero Supply Drop

Take down an enemy player

Complete a contract

Use a Killstreak

Score a headshot

Purchase items from Buy Stations

That's pretty much everything players need to do to obtain the event rewards, including the M4 Heavy Thunder blueprint.

Moreover, there are many other rewards users can receive. Those who have already pre-registered for WZ Mobile will get bonus in-game items. Once the title goes live on its launch day, players can download it on Android or iOS and claim free pre-registration rewards.

Warzone Mobile release time for all regions

Depending on the location of users across the globe and their time zones, they may receive the game early or a little later. The exact release date is March 21, 2024, at 9:00 am PT.

Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

Below is a list showing when WZ Mobile will go live in different regions internationally.

Pacific Time (PT): March 21, 9:00 am

March 21, 9:00 am Mountain Time (MT): March 21, 10:00 am

March 21, 10:00 am Central Time (CT): March 21, 11:00 am

March 21, 11:00 am Eastern Time (ET): March 21, 12:00 pm

March 21, 12:00 pm Greenwhich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): March 21, 4:00 pm

March 21, 4:00 pm Central European Time (CET): March 21, 5:00 pm

March 21, 5:00 pm Eastern European Time (EET): March 21, 6:00 pm

March 21, 6:00 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): March 21, 7:00 pm

March 21, 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): March 21, 9:30 pm

March 21, 9:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): March 22, 3:00 am

March 22, 3:00 am Japan Standard Time (JST): March 22, 1:00 am

March 22, 1:00 am China Standard Time (CST): March 22, 12:00 am

