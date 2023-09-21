How to unlock ISO 9mm in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and MW2 will be receiving a brand new weapon called the ISO 9mm with the Season 6 update. The patch, slated to go live on September 27, 2023, will introduce a long list of new playable content, alluring weapon blueprints, game modes, and operator skins. The weapon addition will expand upon the massive arsenal available to players, creating more opportunities to tinker with fresh builds and loadouts.

Warzone 2 and MW2 are tactical shooters at their core, and a fresh set of weaponry every now and then keeps the gameplay dynamic. The developer adds new guns almost every season through the battle pass and balances the existing ones to create a fair playing ground. The upcoming mobility-based weapon is the ISO 9mm, and it will be added to the Sub Machine Gun (SMG) class.

This article will highlight the easiest way to unlock the ISO 9mm in Warzone 2 and MW2.

How to get the ISO 9mm SMG in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Here is how you can get your hands on the ISO 9mm weapon in Warzone 2 and MW2:

Launch the game client after downloading the Season 6 update.

Head over to the “Battlepass” tab on your home screen. The ISO 9mm SMG will be available in the battle pass itself, locked behind a specific sector.

Earn battle pass tokens and progress through the tiers to reach the sector that contains the ISO 9mm.

Unlock all items present in this section, and you will receive the new Season 6 weapon.

It is important to note that all new weapons in Warzone 2 and MW2 are part of the seasonal battle pass. That said, they are free to claim and do not require you to purchase the premium edition of the battle pass.

However, considering battle pass tiers contain as much (or even more) Call of Duty Points (CP) than you would spend purchasing the seasonal pass, it can be a great way of expanding one’s skin and weapon blueprint collection.

More details about the ISO 9mm

The ISO 9mm SMG is described as a fast, mobile, and stable weapon in the official Call of Duty blog. However, its speed is balanced with the effective damage range of the gun, making it suitable only for close-range combat.

The announcement also mentions that the weapon will feature a 50-round drum extended magazine which can be crucial in the battle royale modes. The gun will be added to Warzone 2 and MW2 as an extension to the ISO platform to form a more complex weapon family.

