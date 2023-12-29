Exclusive to the MTZ-762 in Warzone and MW3, the JAK Heretic Carbine Kit is a great Aftermarket option for fine-tuning this weapon into an uncontrollable monster. Already packed with beefy stats, the MTZ-762 undergoes a significant transformation with this Aftermarket attachment, incentivizing players to switch to a more aggressive and headstrong playstyle.

This article will cover all necessities and prerequisites for unlocking the MTZ-762's exclusive Aftermarket Part. You can find a detailed guide to getting your hands on the JAK Heretic Carbine Kit below.

How to get JAK Heretic Carbine Kit in Warzone and MW3?

Similar to many other conversion kits, such as the JAK Raven Kit, JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion, or even the XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit, you can get the JAK Heretic Carbine Kit in Warzone and MW3 by grinding through the game using the MTZ-762 Battle Rifle.

Furthermore, you have to complete a kill challenge upon reaching a certain level, which will ensure that you instantaneously unlock this Aftermarket kit for the MTZ-762 Battle Rifle.

Follow these steps to unlock the JAK Heretic Carbine Kit in WZ and Modern Warfare 3 as early as possible:

If you are on PC, launch Call of Duty Headquarters from your preferred platform, i.e., Steam or Battle.net. If you are on a console, turn on the game of your choice. Log in with your credentials. Hop into a game of WZ or Modern Warfare 3. Ensure you get your hands on the MTZ-762 Battle Rifle and continue playing with it throughout your play session. If you come across any weapon challenges, make sure you complete them to gain extra XP for leveling up the Battle Rifle. When you reach Level 23, you will be eligible to complete the final task, which will yield you the Aftermarket Part. With your Level 23 MTZ-762 Battle Rifle, proceed to earn 25 kills while moving and aiming down sights(ADS).

Upon reaching Level 23 and completing the aforementioned task, you will get your hands on the JAK Heretic Carbine Conversion Kit for the Battle Rifle, allowing you to customize this weapon into something new altogether.

Expand Tweet

With this newly installed Carbine Conversion kit for the MTZ-762, you will be able to convert your Battle Rifle into an Assault Rifle. This will essentially increase the overall mobility of the gun, allowing you to have better handling and control over it.

Furthermore, it will also feature a much faster fire rate while subsequently having lower recoil. All in all, it is a great attachment, and we urge you to try it out to spice up your gameplay

For more Warzone and MW3 Aftermarket Parts guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty Section.