How to unlock King Hunter assault rifle blueprint in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5

The "King Hunter" is the latest assault rifle blueprint added to Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with Season 5. The latest update has added much new content to the battle royale game, including three new weapons with two more on the way, six operators, two vehicles, two game modes, and many additions to the DMZ game mode.

The M4 blueprint comes with attachments that extend its damage range, stabilize its recoil, and a holographic sight to ensure players get the cleanest image of their enemies. It also comes in two versions, one cobalt-blue in color and the other with a black-and-gold finish. This article will show players how to unlock this blueprint in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

How to use King Hunter M4 blueprint in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5

Two ways to unlock the King Hunter blueprint in the two titles require the player to purchase the Battle Pass of Season 5. It is available in the first section of the regular Battle Pass, in the E1 Sector.

It is also available in the Blackcell Battle Pass of Season 5, which can be purchased from the in-game store for $29.99 (or regional equivalent). Purchasing Blackcell rewards players with everything in the regular Battle Pass, including cosmetic items worth more than 7,000 Call of Duty Points, consisting of one variant of the King Hunter blueprint. As per the developers:

"Cool off with this cobalt-blue Assault Rifle Blueprint unlockable right at the normal starting position in the Battle Pass."

The regular Battle Pass costs 1,100 Call of Duty Points, which costs $9.99 (or regional equivalent). However, if players do not have enough CoD Points in their account, they can complete the current Battle Pass, which rewards free players with 1,400 CoD Points. It can then be spent purchasing the Battle Pass, unlocking all its paywall items, including the M4 Blueprint.

The regular Battle Pass version of the King Hunter M4 Blueprint comes with the following attachments, which can be altered per the player's best M4 loadout.

Barrel: 419MM EXF Barrel

419MM EXF Barrel Optic: Corio Enforcer Optic

Corio Enforcer Optic Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Muzzle: FJX Fulcrum Pro

The Blackcell version of the King Hunter M4 also comes with a similar attachment setup to the standard version but with a different black-and-gold finish along with Tracer rounds.

Players should remember that whatever purchases they make in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will carry forward to the next Call of Duty title (rumored to be Modern Warfare 2), which is speculated to release in November of this year.

Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.