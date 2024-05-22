How to unlock Squad Games blueprint for free in MW3 and Warzone

The Squad Games weapon blueprint for the BP50 assault rifle in MW3 and Warzone is available for free. To get it, you need to complete a certain number of Season 3 Week 8 challenges. Each Wednesday, new weekly challenges are released, and this is the final week before Season 3 concludes.

This guide explains how you can acquire the Squad Games weapon blueprint for the BP50 AR in MW3 and Warzone for free.

How to get Squad Games blueprint for free in MW3 and Warzone

Squad Games Blueprint for BP50 assault rifle (Image via Activision)

To obtain the beautiful, blue-themed Squad Games weapon blueprint for the BP50 assault rifle in MW3 and Warzone, you must complete any five Season 3 Week 8 challenges in either title from a particular set. Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer, Zombies, and WZ each has its own set of tasks. You must select one set and complete five of its challenges to unlock the blueprint.

Here is a comprehensive list of all the Week 8 challenges as presented in the games:

MW3 Multiplayer

All MW3 Multiplayer Season 3 Week 8 challenges (Image via Activision)

Get 20 Operator Kills with the BP50

Get 5 Operator Double Kills with Recommended Battle Rifles

Get 10 Operator Kills while Sliding or in Midair with Recommended Assault Rifles

Get 3 Operator Triple Kills with the JAK Wardens Equipped to the Lockwood Mk.2

Get 15 Operator Kills with the JAK Cutthroat Equipped to a Recommended Weapon

Get 15 Operator Kills from Behind with Recommended SMGs

Get 10 Operator Kills with Recommended Battle Rifles

MW3 Zombies

All MW3 Zombies Season 3 Week 8 challenges (Image via Activision)

Get 5 Rapid Kills with the BP50 20 Times

Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Epic (Purple) Rarity Battle Rifle

Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle while Juggernog is Active

Get 500 Kills with the Lockwood Mk.2

Get 300 Kills with a Pack-A-Punched AMR9

Get 500 Kills with a Recommended Rare (Blue) Rarity SMG

Get 100 Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle while Four Perks are Active

Warzone

All Warzone Season 3 Week 8 challenges (Image via Activision)

In Fortune’s Keep, Open 20 Loot Caches in the North Region (Gatehouse, Keep, Terraces)

In Fortune’s Keep, Open 20 Loot Caches in the East (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery)

Place in The Top 10, 3 Times

Get 5 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a Recommended Weapon

In Fortune’s Keep, Open 20 Loot Caches in the West (Graveyard, Overlook, Town)

In Fortune’s Keep, Open 20 Loot Caches in the South (Ground Zero)

Complete 10 Contract(s)

Check out our other Call of Duty articles: