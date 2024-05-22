How to unlock Squad Games blueprint for free in MW3 and Warzone

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified May 22, 2024 18:58 GMT
How to obtain Squad Games weapon blueprint for free in Warzone and MW3 (Image via Activision)
How to obtain Squad Games weapon blueprint for free in Warzone and MW3 (Image via Activision)

The Squad Games weapon blueprint for the BP50 assault rifle in MW3 and Warzone is available for free. To get it, you need to complete a certain number of Season 3 Week 8 challenges. Each Wednesday, new weekly challenges are released, and this is the final week before Season 3 concludes.

This guide explains how you can acquire the Squad Games weapon blueprint for the BP50 AR in MW3 and Warzone for free.

How to get Squad Games blueprint for free in MW3 and Warzone

Squad Games Blueprint for BP50 assault rifle (Image via Activision)
Squad Games Blueprint for BP50 assault rifle (Image via Activision)

To obtain the beautiful, blue-themed Squad Games weapon blueprint for the BP50 assault rifle in MW3 and Warzone, you must complete any five Season 3 Week 8 challenges in either title from a particular set. Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer, Zombies, and WZ each has its own set of tasks. You must select one set and complete five of its challenges to unlock the blueprint.

Here is a comprehensive list of all the Week 8 challenges as presented in the games:

MW3 Multiplayer

All MW3 Multiplayer Season 3 Week 8 challenges (Image via Activision)
All MW3 Multiplayer Season 3 Week 8 challenges (Image via Activision)
  • Get 20 Operator Kills with the BP50
  • Get 5 Operator Double Kills with Recommended Battle Rifles
  • Get 10 Operator Kills while Sliding or in Midair with Recommended Assault Rifles
  • Get 3 Operator Triple Kills with the JAK Wardens Equipped to the Lockwood Mk.2
  • Get 15 Operator Kills with the JAK Cutthroat Equipped to a Recommended Weapon
  • Get 15 Operator Kills from Behind with Recommended SMGs
  • Get 10 Operator Kills with Recommended Battle Rifles

MW3 Zombies

All MW3 Zombies Season 3 Week 8 challenges (Image via Activision)
All MW3 Zombies Season 3 Week 8 challenges (Image via Activision)
  • Get 5 Rapid Kills with the BP50 20 Times
  • Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Epic (Purple) Rarity Battle Rifle
  • Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle while Juggernog is Active
  • Get 500 Kills with the Lockwood Mk.2
  • Get 300 Kills with a Pack-A-Punched AMR9
  • Get 500 Kills with a Recommended Rare (Blue) Rarity SMG
  • Get 100 Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle while Four Perks are Active

Warzone

All Warzone Season 3 Week 8 challenges (Image via Activision)
All Warzone Season 3 Week 8 challenges (Image via Activision)
  • In Fortune’s Keep, Open 20 Loot Caches in the North Region (Gatehouse, Keep, Terraces)
  • In Fortune’s Keep, Open 20 Loot Caches in the East (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery)
  • Place in The Top 10, 3 Times
  • Get 5 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a Recommended Weapon
  • In Fortune’s Keep, Open 20 Loot Caches in the West (Graveyard, Overlook, Town)
  • In Fortune’s Keep, Open 20 Loot Caches in the South (Ground Zero)
  • Complete 10 Contract(s)

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी