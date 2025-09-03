How to use melee weapons in Black Ops 6

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Sep 03, 2025 07:50 GMT
Melee weapon guide in Black Ops 6(Image via Activision)
The melee controls in Black Ops 6 are simple (Image via Activision)

Black Ops 6 has made one big change compared to older Call of Duty games: you don’t have to pick a melee weapon in your loadout anymore. A knife is always part of your gear by default. That means you can use it whenever you want, as long as you know the right button press to switch.

Ad

The catch is that switching to the knife isn’t instantly obvious if you haven’t dug into the controls. A single button tap and a button hold do two very different things, and knowing the difference will save you from awkward misses in the middle of a fight.

How to switch to melee weapons in Black Ops 6

Black Ops 6 splits melee combat into two actions:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Quick Melee - Tapping the melee button makes your character smack with whatever gun you’re holding. This is a fast, last-ditch attack, but it’s weaker and slower than using the knife itself.
  • Knife Swap - Holding the melee button fully switches your weapon out to your knife. Once it’s out, you can chain swings quickly and move faster, giving you a real edge in close-quarters fights.

This small difference in timing changes how melee works compared to previous games, so it’s worth practicing until it feels natural.

Ad
Ad

The melee controls in Black Ops 6 are simple once you know them, but they change slightly depending on platform and button layout:

  • PlayStation - Hold R3 (click on the right stick). If you use the Tactical layout, hold Circle instead.
  • Xbox - Hold RS (click on the right stick).
  • PC - The default melee key is E, but if you’ve customized your setup, just hold whichever key you’ve assigned for melee.
Ad

Remember, tapping gives you the quick strike, while holding switches you fully to the knife. The melee weapon is worth using because it kills in one hit up close. It’s also completely silent, which makes it perfect for sneaky plays. On top of that, you run faster with it out, which is great for rushing objectives, chasing enemies, or escaping gunfire.

In Zombies, it’s even better since knifing saves ammo and earns you more points in the early rounds.

Ad

To use a melee weapon effectively, don’t run in a straight line. Slide, jump, or flank to close the distance. Pair it with perks like Dead Silence for stealth or movement boosts to get in close faster. If you miss your swing, swap back to your gun quickly so you’re not caught off guard.

Also read: Call of Duty Next details for BO7 leaked

For more articles on Black Ops 6, follow Sportskeeda:

About the author
Bhargav Ghosh

Bhargav Ghosh

Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.

Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.

Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.

He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications