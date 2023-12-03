Is Modern Warfare 3 Zombies PvP?

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is one of the most unique zombie game modes Call of Duty has seen. It is not only new in the Modern Warfare series but also the first open-world zombie experience in the entire franchise. The game mode is quite similar to DMZ from Warzone 2, an extraction-based mode where players are dropped into an Exclusion Zone and tasked with various missions, survival, and more.

Here, players must engage with not only the AI threats but also other participants, who can spoil all plans and steal their loot. Since Modern Warfare 3 Zombies resembles DMZ, one of the most frequently asked questions is whether the game mode is PvP or PvE, or both.

Does Modern Warfare 3 Zombies feature a PvP mode?

No, Modern Warfare 3 Zombies currently does not feature a PvP mode. Despite taking inspiration from DMZ, it plays out quite differently.

It is a complete open-world PvE experience, which spawns players into the zombie-infested lands of Urzikstan, a fictional location within the game's universe. They're tasked with completing objectives while surviving zombie threats and human mercenaries who have assumed ownership of the land.

Considering the plethora of threats players are exposed to, a PvP feature would have made the mode ridiculously challenging. They can drop into a match of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies solo, with a friend, or at most a squad of three. At any given point in time during a match, each lobby will host a maximum of 24 participants. Not only is the chance of encountering another player rare, they can't harm each other.

Currently, participants can still communicate in the lobby if they happen to meet to form a party of six. They can work together to complete objectives or take down bosses. In terms of planned changes for the mode, official details are scarce.

That covers everything about Modern Warfare 3 Zombies at the moment. Despite being live for less than a month, the mode has garnered a huge fanbase. It will receive a lot of new content in the upcoming Season 1 update that is slated to introduce new missions, storyline extension, a wonder weapon, and more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone's Season 1 will go live on December 6, 2023. The upcoming update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.