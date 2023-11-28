Will Modern Warfare 3 have round-based zombies?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) introduced a fresh iteration of a zombies mode in its sandbox survival scenery, similar to that of its prequel, DMZ. The developers at Sledgehammer Games brought back one of the most popular modes as a standalone playlist in Activision’s 2023 shooter but tweaked it to provide the playerbase with a unique and open-world gameplay experience.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) takes place in the upcoming Warzone map, Urzikstan, with a change in scenery that showcases an entire zombie-infested region. You can choose to explore the map, loot different items, or fight monsters. You can also complete missions to progress in the zombies mode’s own storyline.

This article discusses whether Modern Warfare 3 will have a round-based zombies mode in the playlist.

Will there be a round-based zombies mode in Modern Warfare 3?

No, Modern Warfare 3 does not feature a round-based zombies mode, and the developers do not seem to have any plans about changing the current sandbox survival mode. The current MWZ is an experimental leap, as the original zombies modes have always featured round-based fights that spawned infinite waves of monsters with increasing difficulty.

The zombies mode in MW3 is quite immersive as you can team up with friends and sweep throughout the map alongside killing zombies and different boss monsters. You can also utilize different playstyles to complete mission objectives, secure rare items, and loot high-grade weapons like Ray Guns.

Urzikstan provided a different gameplay experience with its varying terrain and wide division of regions - outer, middle, and inner (red circle).

Activision has not announced or hinted at any intentions to redirect its efforts to a round-based zombies mode for MW3. Thus, it is highly unlikely that you can play this mode in the new multiplayer shooter title.

What is a round-based zombies mode?

For everyone not accustomed to the previous zombies modes, the round-based system is a simple and straightforward mode where you must kill all enemies that spawned in a wave to get to the next round. You would get a buffer period in between to reload and restock your supplies to prepare for the next wave.

The mode also featured exclusive items that you could collect, use, and consume to get higher-grade weapons and ease your fights against the seemingly unending horde of monsters. The entire round-based system was a success in older titles as you would be deployed on a small map that had physical barriers to trap you inside the region and force you to fight for survival.

The presence of a smaller map also meant that the devs could build various arenas for the community to play on without causing many optimization issues. However, this is a massive problem for an open-world mode that strains a user’s device.

