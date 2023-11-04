Is Phillip Graves good in Modern Warfare 3 campaign?

The return of Phillip Graves in Modern Warfare 3 came as a shock to many fans of the popular first-person shooter franchise. In the previous installment, he was the CEO of the Shadow Company, which worked closely with Task Force 141. A huge turning point in the game's plot is his betrayal of the organization, which puts the character immediately in a bad spotlight.

However, Phillip Graves can be seen working with Task Force 141 once more in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign. This leaves fans confused, considering his demise in Modern Warfare 2. His true persona in the new sequel is also questioned, and many fans are wondering if he is a different person this time around.

Is Phillip Graves a good guy in Modern Warfare 3 campaign?

Phillip Graves is making a comeback on Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

In Modern Warfare 2, Phillip Graves met his untimely demise when he was supposed to die in a tank. However, the game's online lore during its seasons and cinematics later reveal that he wasn't actually in the tank, justifying his return in Modern Warfare 3.

Even before the highly-anticipated sequel, Phillip was already known to be a villain. His persona in the previous title is a traitor who betrayed his allies in Task Force 141 by trying to kill them many times. It was later revealed that he worked secretly for General Shepherd.

However, he somewhat differs from the typical bad guys we see in the movies and even in video games. His character was so well-written that his entire personality couldn't be painted as merely black or white. While it's true that he betrayed his allies in the end, there were many instances in which he helped the organization in achieving its goals.

The best way to describe Phillip is that he is a self-serving guy. His complex moral compass makes him so interesting and very human. He is both simple and complex at the same time, in such a way that whatever advances his causes, he will support regardless of whose side he is taking.

Unlike other villains with one-dimensional personalities whose evil actions stem from pure evilness, Philip's actions stem from his self-centeredness. He does not hesitate to do good things if it benefits him, but he can also easily betray allies for his personal gain.

Phillip Graves was a complex villain with antihero qualities in Modern Warfare 2, and that is most likely to continue in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign.

Modern Warfare 3 early campaign access is now available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. The multiplayer feature is set to release on November 9, 2023.