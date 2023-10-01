Is Verdansk returning to Warzone 2?

The possible return of Verdansk to Warzone 2 after the release of Modern Warfare 3 is one of the most debated topics in the game's community. Call of Duty dropped the official MW3 reveal trailer in August 2023, featuring various sections from the game's campaign. In the trailer, fans were quick to point out several locations from the Verdansk map, including the Prison, Gulag, the Stadium, and Gora Dam.

These images sparked speculations suggesting that the map would be returning to Warzone 2 after the release of Modern Warfare 3. Moreover, numerous online sources claimed that the iconic map would be returning to the battle royale title. In this article, we'll take a closer look at these rumors and attempt to find the truth behind these claims.

Will Verdansk make a comeback in Warzone 2 following the release of MW3?

To put it simply, no, Verdansk won't be returning to Warzone 2 as a playable map. However, sections of the map will be featured in Modern Warfare 3's Campaign, as seen in the campaign trailer and gameplay reveal footage. Even according to the title's lore, Verdansk has been nuked, and there's no going back to the legendary map.

However, this doesn't mean fans won't be able to see their favorite battle royale map again. It will be returning to the series, just not in the way one would expect.

Verdansk will be the primary battle royale map on Warzone Mobile. Hence, going forward, the only way fans will be able to play on the map will be via their mobile devices. Pre-registrations for the title are currently live on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

The game has yet to get a global release date. However, it is being rolled out into different regions in phases. Currently, it's available only in Australia, Sweden, Norway, and Chile.

That said, there are some rumors afloat that suggest both Verdansk and Rebirth Island will be arriving in Warzone 2. But there have been no official statements from Call of Duty regarding these claims as of now.

Even if these rumors hold to be true, it is highly unlikely that these maps will be available at launch or in Season 1 of the game.

That puts all the speculations to the rest. As mentioned earlier, the only way to get back to the map at the moment officially seems to be through Warzone Mobile. Fans looking forward to the title must tune into the Call of Duty Next event, which is set to go live on October 5, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT. The event will be live-streamed on the official Twitch and YouTube handles of Call of Duty.

Until then, players can join the fight in the Halloween-inspired Season 6 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The update is now available on PC (via Steam and Battle.net), Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.