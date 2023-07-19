JoeWo's "Beyond Broken" MX Guardian loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

Call of Duty Warzone 2 has been live with the Season 4 Reloaded patch for about a week. The new update introduced a brand-new shotgun called the MX Guardian alongside three new The Boys cosmetic bundles, a battle royale map, and game modes. Despite the careful balance changes, the new shotgun is overpowered and can easily decimate enemies with its automatic fire mode.

Popular Warzone 2 content creator and player JoeWo showcased a formidable new weapon build for the MX Guardian in a recent YouTube video. It also contains full gameplay with the setup to present its effectiveness to the player base.

While this may not be the most powerful or agile build, it can be used to take down enemy players with immense stopping power.

This article will highlight JoeWo’s most recent MX Guardian setup for Warzone 2.

What is the best build for the MX Guardian in Warzone 2?

MX Guardian best build in Warzone 2 (Image via Sym.gg)

Activision brings a long list of playable content with every seasonal and mid-seasonal update. The developers also include various weapon adjustments with these patches after gauging metrics like game data, player feedback, pick rate, and kill-death ratio. The MX Guardian is operating with its launch stats and is dominating the close-range weapon meta.

The MX Guardian fails to deliver at medium range and needs to be built around increasing its effectiveness at close range. All attachments that increase the MX’s agility and handling stats by boosting its damage range, hip recoil control, hip recoil accuracy, sprint-to-fire speed, and more can benefit it.

What are the best attachments for the MX Guardian?

JoeWo suggests that players utilize his MX Guardian setup to make the most out of it. Here is a list of all the attachments with a brief about their pros.

Recommended build and tuning:

Muzzle: Bryson Choke (0.1 vertical, 0.23 horizontal)

Bryson Choke (0.1 vertical, 0.23 horizontal) Barrel: MX-G Mobile (0.32 vertical, 0.28 horizontal)

MX-G Mobile (0.32 vertical, 0.28 horizontal) Laser: Hipshot L20 (0.03 vertical, -29.61 horizontal)

Hipshot L20 (0.03 vertical, -29.61 horizontal) Stock: MX DCP-0 Stock (-2.97 vertical, -1.55 horizontal)

MX DCP-0 Stock (-2.97 vertical, -1.55 horizontal) Rear Grip: Stream-SK (-0.77 vertical, -0.23 horizontal)

The Bryson Choke muzzle increases the tightness of the pellet spread for more consistent damage output. The MX-G Mobile barrel increases movement speed, damage range, and hip fire accuracy. The Hipshot L20 laser attachment increases hip recoil accuracy and hip recoil control.

The MX DCP-0 stock attachment increases sprint speed, aim walking speed, crouch movement speed, and ADS speed. The Stream-SK rear grip increases both sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed.

How to unlock the MX Guardian in Warzone 2?

Warzone 2 Season 4 Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

The MX Guardian shotgun can be unlocked by completing a set of challenges through the battle pass. Here is a brief list of all the conditions required for unlocking the new weapon.

Dependable Emblem : Secure 10 ADS Operator Kills with Shotguns.

: Secure 10 ADS Operator Kills with Shotguns. Gunfire Calling Card : Secure 10 Hipfire Operator Kills with Shotguns.

: Secure 10 Hipfire Operator Kills with Shotguns. Fanning Hutch Loading Screen : Take down 10 operators with Headshots with Shotguns.

: Take down 10 operators with Headshots with Shotguns. 1-Hour Double Weapon XP Token : Secure 10 One Shot Operator Kills with Shotguns.

: Secure 10 One Shot Operator Kills with Shotguns. MX Guardian: Unlock all Sector Rewards.

