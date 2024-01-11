Los Angeles Guerrillas CDL team pack in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

Call of Duty League enthusiasts can now get their hands on the Los Angeles Guerrillas CDL team pack in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Fans can show their support by purchasing CDL team packs in both titles. A total of 12 bundles are available for purchase. They were previously announced during the Season 1 update in December.

Each CDL team pack includes exclusive items like Operator skins, Weapon camo, a Weapon Charm, a Sticker, and a Calling Card. These bundles have been available in the COD store since January 8.

What is the price of the Los Angeles Guerrillas CDL team pack in Warzone and MW3?

Los Angeles Guerrillas Team Pack costs $11.99 (Image via Activision)

Like other CDL bundles, the Los Angeles Guerrillas CDL team pack is available for purchase through the in-game store in both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. It's currently priced at $11.99 and includes several exclusive items that are immediately accessible upon purchase.

If you prefer using CP, you can purchase the pack with 1300 CP. If you don't have enough COD points to purchase the content, you can top up via Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and the Microsoft Store. After getting the required COD points, you can go to the in-game store, locate the CDL 2024 Launch Pack, and purchase the bundle.

Unfortunately, you cannot obtain the item as a reward from any in-game challenge.

What's included in the Los Angeles Guerrillas CDL team pack in MW3 and Warzone?

Los Angeles Guerrillas CDL Team Pack inclusions (Image via Activision)

The Los Angeles Guerrillas CDL team pack offers a selection of exclusive items, all adorned in vibrant purple design.

Here are the inclusions of the bundle:

2024 CDL Male Home (Operator Skin)

2024 CDL Female Home (Operator Skin)

2024 CDL Male Away (Operator Skin)

2024 CDL Female Away (Operator Skin)

Los Angeles GuerrillasWeapon Camo

Los Angeles Guerrillas Decal

Los Angeles Guerrillas Weapons Sticker

Los Angeles GuerrillasWeapon Charm

Los Angeles Guerrillas Emblem

Los Angeles Guerrillas Calling Card

All CDL team packs available in MW3 and Warzone

If you are interested in purchasing other packs, here are all the CDL team packs available in the game:

Toronto Ultra

Atlanta FaZe

Boston Breach

Los Angeles Thieves

Carolina Royal Ravens

Miami Heretics

Minnesota ROKKR

New York Subliners

OpTic Texas

Seattle Surge

Vegas Legion

