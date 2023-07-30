Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 to reportedly bring back the iconic MP5SD from Call of Duty 4

The MP5SD from Call of Duty 4 is apparently returning to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with the Season 5 update. Details regarding it emerged right after the roadmap for the S5 update was unveiled. The official poster for the Season 5 roadmap illustrates all the firearms that will be joining the game in the upcoming season, but two of them have been blacked out.

While their names are yet to be confirmed, one of them has been established to be a pistol and the other a silenced SMG, which clearly resembles the MP5SD.

Although MW2 already has the MP5 SMG (Lachmann Sub), it is yet to receive a silent variant. In Call of Duty 4, the SMG was featured in the game's campaign mode, especially in iconic missions like F.N.G, Mile High Club, Ultimatum, and Crew Expendable. In the title's multiplayer mode, the silencer was available as an attachment for the MP5 SMG.

MP5SD is to return in Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S05-Announceme…



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

50 years of hip-hop celebration It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal EventNew Faction Showdown EventTwo 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn

As mentioned earlier, the speculations for the MP5SD returning in Modern Warfare 2 are solely based on the official Season 5 roadmap poster. In the official blog, Call of Duty has disclosed three of the six weapons that will be coming to the games in the upcoming season. The undisclosed offerings include the Pickaxe, a Sidearm, and an SMG. Although the names of these weapons haven't been unveiled, the S5 roadmap gives enough hints of what they are.

Moreover, the S5 blog describes the upcoming SMG as:

"Ready yourself for a new SMG, which is ready to offer another silent close-range solution thanks to its integrated suppressor."

This perfectly matches the characteristics of the MP5SD. The blacked-out icon in the poster, which closely resembles the SMG, just takes things one step closer to confirmation.

However, it is worth noting here that the SMG won't be available at launch. Based on the blog, it is set to arrive "In-Season," and can be expected to join the title with the S5 Reloaded update.

That covers everything that fans need to know about the return of the iconic SMG in Modern Warfare 2 with the Season 5 update. Based on how MW2 names its weapons, it is highly unlikely that the MP5SD will arrive with the same name. But it is expected to behave similarly, just like it did in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

In the original Modern Warfare campaign, the firearm was one the first that players got to use. It boasted a fast rate of fire and was extremely lethal in close-quarter engagements. To date, it remains one of the most popular weapons in the series.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S05-Announceme…



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

50 years of hip-hop celebration It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal EventNew Faction Showdown EventTwo 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 5 will go live on August 2, 2023. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.