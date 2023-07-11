Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Diabolical Camo event: Challenges and rewards explained

The mid-season update of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will be released on July 12, 2023, on all platforms. It is expected to address some of the issues that have been present in the games since the release of Season 04 Reloaded. Fans will also likely see the arrival of new content, including the Diabolical Camo collection, which can be unlocked by completing a series of challenges.

The Diabolical Camo collection is universally available, meaning it can be used for every weapon in the game.

How to unlock the Diabolical Camo for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

There are 10 different challenges associated with the Diabolical Camo event in Season 04 Reloaded. Each one corresponds to the weapon types available in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Completing a challenge associated with the weapon type will unlock the Diabolical Camo for every single option in the category.

Here are the different challenges that you need to compete in order to unlock this camo:

Assault Rifles: Get 50 Operator headshots

Battle Rifles: Get 25 Operator kills from behind

SMGs: Get 250 Operator kills

Shotguns: Get 30 Operator kills while prone

LMGs: Get 30 Operator kills while using a suppressor

Marksman Rifles: Get 30 Operator kills while mounted

Sniper Rifles: Get three kills without dying 10 times

Sidearms: Get 50 enemy longshot kills

Launcher: Get 40 Operator kills

Melee: Get 30 enemy kills

It is important to remember that these challenges are specific to a weapon's category in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. This means that getting an operator headshot with a sniper rifle equipped will not count towards unlocking the assault rifle skin and so on. If you want to unlock the camo for the shotgun, for example, you will need to get 30 operator kills while prone using only this weapon.

What makes these challenges easy is that you can use any weapon that falls within the specified category to complete them.

Note that the challenges for unlocking the melee and sidearm versions of the Diabolical Camo mention enemies instead of operators. This means that killing the AI enemies in DMZ's Al Mazrah, Ashika, and Vondel all count towards unlocking the skins for the sidearm and melee weapons. If you're struggling with completing these challenges in Modern Warfare 2, you can hop into DMZ.

There are tons of other content and gameplay changes that will arrive with the release of Season 04 Reloaded. If you are a fan of The Boys, you'll be delighted to know that operator skins based on characters from the show will be coming to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

