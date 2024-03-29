Modern Warfare 3 "35% off" Battle.net sale live: Price, how to buy, and more 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is currently at a 35% discount on Battle.net under the Spring Sale. The latest installment is available for an attractive price for players who haven't yet purchased it after the launch last November. This is the best chance for them right now, but it will only last for a limited time.

This article will mention the crucial details players need to know to get MW3 at 35% off in the Battle.net Spring Sale.

How to buy Modern Warfare 3 at 35% discount during Battle.net Spring Sale

Modern Warfare 3 discount details on Battle.net website (Image via Activision/Battle.net)

Call of Duty fans can purchase the current installment, Modern Warfare 3, for just $44.99 at a discount of 35%, compared to its regular price of $69.99. Moreover, Modern Warfare 3's Vault Edition is on sale as well. It can be bought for just $74.99 at a discount of 25% as opposed to the usual price of $99.99. The ongoing sale offer will last till April 8, 2024.

Here are the steps PC players need to follow to buy MW3 during the Battle.net Spring Sale:

Create a Battle.net account if you don't already have one. Set up a two-factor authentication for security purposes by linking your phone number. Download and install the Battle.net app on your PC. Launch the app and log in with your credentials. Head over to the 'Shop' section on the app. Now, select the 'Spring Sale' option from the menu. You will see various Activision games available on discount including Call of Duty MW3. Select the option to buy Modern Warfare 3. Choose your preferred game edition (Standard or Vault Edition). Select the payment method of your choice and make the purchase.

That's pretty much everything one needs to do in order to buy MW3 in the ongoing Spring Sale. Once the game has been purchased, players will see it in their Battle.net app's Library on their PC. They just need to click on the Install button and download it to their preferred location on the SSD/HDD.

Once the downloading is complete, they can hit the Play button to enjoy MW3. Based on their system, they can adjust all the settings and other additional options in the game's Settings menu.

