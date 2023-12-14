Modern Warfare 3 Accessibility Update: High Contrast, Motor Sensitivity, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) recently received a new update that brought in more settings customizations for controllers and added a new visibility option for the color-blind and visually impaired playerbase. Some settings were already present in the prequel, and the developers have imported them with further fine-tuning to provide a seamless experience. You can update the game through the client and access the new options.

Modern Warfare 3, like MW2, provides a wide range of settings that you can tweak to your liking and adjust various aspects like Field of View, Motion Blur, Graphics, and more. The introduction of additional options can help you personalize the game further and maximize the overall performance.

This article will highlight the new Accessibility changes in Modern Warfare 3.

New settings that arrived in Modern Warfare 3’s December 13 update

Here is a short list of the Accessibility settings that were ingrained in Modern Warfare 3 with the December 13, 2023 update.

Motor Movement

You can now change the Deadzone settings of your controller to get a refined gameplay experience with smoother movement. This is a great addition for players who might have limitations in hand movements and can help them enjoy the game with more comfort. The entire settings menu will also show a visual indication of how the sticks will react to the changes made using the inputs.

This is an important option for all controller players as it directly affects the reaction time and ease of aiming while playing the game.

High Contrast

The High Contrast option was brought to increase visibility for anyone who suffers from visual impairments. You can turn on this setting to identify teammates and enemies more easily, as the game itself provides either a green or a red highlight in real-time. This system also auto-adjusts for discrepancies and aims to provide a balanced playing field for the entire community.

This entire preset might be a direct iteration of the experimental playlist that was featured in MW3 and presented the allied and enemy player highlights.

Motor Sensitivity

The new settings menu will now offer more controller settings and button sensitivity options like Low Motor Strain, Audio/Visual Support, and Motion Reduction. These settings can be tweaked to make buttons on the input device more sensitive, making certain in-game actions occur with fewer presses and holds.

This is one of the most advanced tweaks that can be done and can also result in extending the lifetime of controller buttons.

Activision confirmed through Call of Duty’s official blog that there are more Accessibility settings in the settings menu to help players create the perfect fit for themselves.

You can keep an eye out for the Call of Duty Twitter (X) page for announcements and news.