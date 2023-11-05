Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 9 "Oligarch" walkthrough: How to complete, rewards, and more

Oligarch is the ninth mission in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign. It is an Open Combat mission, which grants players the freedom to approach their objectives as they see fit. The mission commences with a cinematic cutscene as General Shepherd and Graves exchange crucial intel with Task Force 141 about Makarov's financier, a lead that might lead to Makarov's location. To find this financier, Milena, both Soap and Ghost embark on an infiltration mission to a remote island. However, the island is heavily guarded by the Konni Group.

In this article, we will provide an in-depth guide on effectively completing the Oligarch mission in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 9 "Oligarch" walkthrough

The Oligarch mission in Modern Warfare 3 provides tough challenges in Hardened or Veteran difficulty settings, particularly in its later phase. To assist players, this guide will also highlight some of the crucial hidden items that can make the mission easier.

As the gameplay begins, you take the role of Soap, armed with a silenced COR-45 pistol, a Silenced Vel 46 SMG, night vision goggles, four stun grenades, and four throwing knives. Following is the step-by-step breakdown of the mission's objectives.

Retrieve HVI's FOB-key

Your first objective (image via Activision)

Your initial mission objective is to locate the High-Value Individual (HVI) and obtain the FOB-key to gain access to the server bunker. Select either stealth or eliminating Konni enemies guarding the island. When you get to the land, look for a supply crate containing the STB 556 on the right seashore.

The HVI you need to eliminate to retrieve the FOB key (Image via Activision)

Now, head left and proceed to the designated location. Climb up the stairs, locate the archer statue, and eliminate the HVI present in the right building to obtain the FOB-key. Near the statue, you can find a supply crate containing the Cronen Squall.

Open the bunker door

Opening the bunker door (Image via Activision)

After obtaining the FOB-key, you must now unlock the bunker door. Enter the building opposite the bunker door and open the bunker door. Now, head inside the bunker door and use the FOB-key on the bunker terminal. You will even find a supply crate containing the Pulemyot 762 LMG. Take it since you will encounter multiple armored enemies ahead.

Clear the mansion and confront the oligarch

Proceeding towards the mansion (Image via Activision)

You will need biometric authentications to unlock information regarding the transaction details, so you must head towards the mansion where Melena is situated.

Moving toward the location, to the far opposite side of the mansion, you will find a supply crate containing a Minigun, and near it, you will find a Precision Airstrike and a SAM turret. Once you are spotted by enemies, deploy the turret since there will be swarming drones that will attack you. Clear everything and head inside the mansion.

Make your way to the second floor, where you will find a locked door.

Enter the safe room

The locked door present on the second floor (Image via Activision)

While Ghost attempts to cut the power, your task is to hold your ground until he's finished. Laswell will unlock the door once the power is down. When you open the door, the gameplay concludes, transitioning to a cinematic cutscene.

In this scene, Soap, Ghost, and Laswell engage in an enhanced financial interrogation, triggering Milena to reveal Makarov's location.

Rewards for completing Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 9 "Oligarch"

The rewards you will receive after completing the mission (Image via Activision)

After completing this Modern Warfare 3 mission, you will be rewarded with a 1-hour XP token and a 1-hour Weapon XP token.

This is everything players need to know regarding the effective completion of Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 9: Oligarch.