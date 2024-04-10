Modern Warfare 3 Failed to Download User State error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Modern Warfare 3 players have recently been facing a Failed to Download User State error code. This was reported by many users who were trying to log into the game. However, the error code makes it impossible to play a match due to a weird connection-related issue.

This article will try to explain the Failed to Download User State error code in Modern Warfare 3 and how players can fix it.

What is Failed to Download User State error code in Modern Warfare 3?

Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Failed to Download User State error code is a rare sort of error that appears in Modern Warfare 3 due to a connection issue between the game and its servers. It simply means that the CoD server connection is unstable.

After the error code was reported recently, the developers revealed that the problem was related to a service outage. The latter prevented progress from being tracked in different modes and features, thus resulting in the Failed to Download User State error in MW3.

What's good to note is that the error code is a result of a bad game connection and not from the player's end. However, it also means that players cannot easily fix it, as they must wait for a solution from the developers. Regardless, there are some key steps players can use to get rid of this MW3 error code.

How to fix Failed to Download User State error in Modern Warfare 3?

To potentially fix the problem and enjoy the game, players can try the following methods:

CoD Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Restart your game on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Reset your console or PC hardware and try to boot the game.

Try to check your internet connection by resetting it.

Wait for the developers to share an update on the issue from their official account.

Check the official Activision Online Services page to see the online status of Modern Warfare 3 servers.

