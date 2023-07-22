Modern Warfare 3 might get a TTK increase, Call of Duty hints via MW2 poll

The next game of the Call of Duty franchise is all but confirmed to be Modern Warfare 3. Thanks to multiple leaks and rumors, it will also receive drastic changes compared to the current game, such as tweaks in the TTK. The upcoming title will continue after the events in MW2, with one of the most infamous villains returning to the series, Makarov.

Recently, players have noticed that developers ask the community's opinion after completing multiplayer matches in Modern Warfare 2. Developers are most likely polls to gather data to improve the game's mechanics launching in November, Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 may have a higher TTK compared to the current Call of Duty

Call of Duty is known to ask polls after Warzone or multiplayer matches in their titles. However, this is the first time the developers are asking the community how long it takes to kill an enemy (TTK) when engaged in a fight. As it's too late in the life cycle of MW2, the data they gather with these polls will most likely be used in Modern Warfare 3, which is scheduled to release in less than four months.

It is speculated that the developers are concerned about the game's low TTK, as players get killed quite quickly. Furthermore, compared to Warzone 2, players cannot equip armor plates that increase the TTK considerably. Even with the battle royale slow mechanics, developers further increased the TTK of Warzone 2 in a previous update to create a better gaming experience for players.

GoldnX @GoldnX @ModernWarzone @Elgoomtaf Wow this seems good. Personally it’s slightly too fast, but it would be right with improved movement for escape.

Hence, the possibility of the developers significantly increasing the total TTK in the game's multiplayer modes is not unlikely. Players should notice their gameplay in MW2 if this poll shows up after a multiplayer match and prepare their answers in advance.

The options in the poll include Far Too Slow, Slighlty Too Slow, Just Right, Slightly Too Fast, and Far Too Fast.

Various other mechanics are rumored to be included in Modern Warfare 3, such as the reintroduction of reload cancellation, the inclusion of red dots on the minimap when an enemy shoots an unsuppressed weapon, Ninja Perk from the previous Modern Warfare series, and more.