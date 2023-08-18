Modern Warfare 3 Open Combat missions in campaign explained

The most recent installment of the Call of Duty series from Sledgehammer Games has several fresh concepts, including Modern Warfare 3 Open Combat missions. A brand-new way to play the single-player campaign is included in Modern Warfare 3. It consists of a new type of campaign wherein Task Force 141 battles the iconic Call of Duty antagonist Makarov.

The campaign missions in Call of Duty have traditionally been linear, requiring you to get from one point to another while battling hordes of enemies. With the Recon by Fire mission from Modern Warfare 2, players were given free rein to explore a wide-open region of Spain while taking down targets at a distance and dodging patrols. The foundation laid by MW2 is expanded into its successor.

Here's everything we know about Modern Warfare 3's Open Combat missions, changing the traditional campaign structure.

What are Open Combat missions in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign?

A scene from the MW3 campaign (Image via Activision)

The Open Combat missions in MW3 are expansive, semi-open world levels where players can carry out the objective however they see fit. The campaign tasks give a variety of methods to complete them. In addition to specific parts of Verdansk, these missions send players to expansive spaces, including the countryside, an apartment building, and an industrial park.

Players can bring their playstyle to these stages. For instance, adopt a covert strategy and finish the task using only a knife and a suppressed gun. Alternatively, you might charge in with all the deadly and tactical weapons you possess.

In one of the missions, Task Force 141 races to prevent Makarov's men from blaming another nation for the downing of the aircraft. There are patrols and barriers to avoid and overcome, and it employs a system where failure can cause time to travel backward, giving you another chance with the knowledge you've gathered.

Being able to replay these missions is a significant factor; it lets you try them again and adopt a completely different approach each time. Although not all levels will be structured like these missions, some will stick to the linear structure that Call of Duty gamers are already accustomed to.

How many Open Combat missions are there in Modern Warfare 3

MW3 offers multiple Open Combat Missions for the fans (Image via Sportskeeda)

MW3's campaign mode will have half of the missions in Open Combat missions while the other half through linear objectives. This combination ensures a tailored storytelling experience involving chaotic and strategic battles.

The Open Combat missions in Modern Warfare 3 are a first for the franchise and a much-appreciated inclusion. Fans are already supportive of the game and are eagerly awaiting its release.