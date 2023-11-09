Modern Warfare 3 players call out "crazy" spawn system at launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is live, and though the developers claim to have fixed the spawn system, a viral video has hit the internet and has fans talking. Called a “crazy” respawn, a player respawned into the game behind a group and held down the fire button, mowing down what appeared to be 20+ enemy combatants. While it was a very impressive feat, it required little in the way of skill, and more luck in where they appeared on the map.

Players have taken Sledgehammer Games to task on social media, mocking it for the improvements made to Modern Warfare 3’s improved spawn system. It doesn’t sound like things have improved much, if social media is to be believed.

Modern Warfare 3 players react to viral “crazy” spawn video in online lobby

Expand Tweet

Though Sledgehammer Games confirmed that the spawn-trapping problem in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been resolved, this viral clip says otherwise. It’s popping up all across Twitter and social media at large, and fans are either laughing, or furious about what they’re seeing in Modern Warfare 3.

Some players, like Nixstahh on Twitter, seemed flabbergasted by it. Changing the spawn system for multiplayer was something many fans recently demanded.

Expand Tweet

Another video shows Twitter user Jonahwagner98 being a victim in that same location. If you watch the clip from his perspective, it appears that there are a wealth of people just immediately dying in that spot and respawning, only to be killed again.

Expand Tweet

ManLikeAJ_ on Twitter showed the spot from another multiplayer perspective, where a player was slaughtering others as soon as they respawned there. If these clips are to be believed, MW3 fans have a reason to be upset about this, especially those being caught in these killstreak farms.

The response to Modern Warfare 3's spawn problem is interesting to say the least (Image via X.com)

The responses to some of the clips has been very interesting, to say the least. Modern Warfare 3 players are very excited to see what happens in the CDL, if this spawn problem isn’t fixed by the time the competitive season starts. Some are confused, and others are excited to take part in the carnage that is happening in-game.

It’s unknown if there will be a fix anytime soon that addresses this spawn problem in Call of Duty. While some fans have found the respawns to be comical, it's likely that many players are frustrated, as they spawn in only to be immediately shot.

Gamers were already informed that it had been fixed, and that was before these clips came to light. Despite issues like this, the game has still managed to do incredibly well in terms of units sold on PS5 and PC.