Modern Warfare 3 set to receive major fixes after beta weekend one: Spawn Selection, Operator Visibility, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) concluded with a successful inaugural beta and is gearing up to stress-test the shooter further with a second beta phase. The first test helped Sledgehammer Games identify a lot of new issues and addressed three major problems in a recent Tweet - Operator Visibility, Slide Timing, and Spawn Selection. The devs also proceeded to thank the entire community for the valuable feedback.

The developers at Sledgehammer Games are already trying to rectify the problematic elements in Modern Warfare 3. However, the spawn logic has been a major issue that plagued the entire first beta and hindered the overall gameplay experience. The studio seems to be taking up adequate responsibility and action for Activision’s upcoming multiplayer shooter.

This article will highlight Sledgehammer Games’ response after Modern Warfare 3’s first beta phase ended.

Sledgehammer Games address major issues in Modern Warfare 3 first beta phase

Sledgehammer Games post on Modern Warfare 3 issues. (Image via Twitter/@SHGames)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has introduced a slightly faster-paced playstyle with new movement and gunplay mechanics. However, a large multiplayer title like MW3 is bound to have a few quirks that will need to be fixed over time.

Sledgehammer Games recently created a post on Twitter (X) thanking the community for the first beta participation and pointed out three major reworks that players can expect.

The developer team will try to fix the broken spawn logic used in the game that caused players to appear out of nowhere. It created unwanted chaos and placed operators in disadvantageous positions from the start. Fortunately, the problem occurred in the beta itself, providing ample time to deploy the necessary fixes.

Operator Visibility was another issue listed in the Tweet that will potentially be fixed before the second beta phase. A lot of players complained about not being able to identify enemies on the battlefield in the midst of gunfire and killstreaks. The developers have taken note of this and will probably bring a quick fix to eliminate any visibility problems in the game.

The sliding timing is the last item on the list that needs to be balanced. With MW3 introducing a fresh perk system, players can utilize different boots and vests to maximize their movement speed. However, the new movement mechanics require further fine-tuning to provide a consistent result with every possible gear combination.

Sledgehammer Games also pointed out that these are just the main issues the developer team will be looking through. Various other underlying items on their list will be eventually addressed and potentially fixed before the second beta phase goes live.

When does Modern Warfare 3 second beta phase start?

The developers will open the gates to MW3 once again on October 12, 2023, for all supported players as a part of the second beta test phase. The game will be available to play in a test environment and help developers gather necessary game data to refine it before the final release.