Modern Warfare 3 Price Field Automatic limited-edition watch: Where to buy, price, and more

In the world of exclusive timepieces, MVMT presents The Price Field Automatic watch, a limited-edition collaboration with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Limited to just 500 units, this timepiece pays tribute to Captain John Price, the iconic character from the game, in a design that encapsulates his rugged and adventurous spirit.

Measuring 42.5MM, the watch exudes a strong presence without compromising wearability. The black ionic-plated stainless steel case, with a thickness of 12.6MM, combines durability with a sleek aesthetic.

All about the Modern Warfare 3 Price Field Automatic limited-edition watch

MVMT has collaborated with Call of Duty to produce the The Price Field Automatic limited-edition watch.

MVMT is an American company founded in 2013 and has sold over a million watches till 2018. It sells watches, sunglasses, and other accessories.

Designed with a nod to the game's lore, The Price Field Automatic limited-edition watch features a classic military-style field dial, incorporating elements such as a Task Force 141 backplate, a "III" logo at the three-hour mark, and a discreet "Stay Frosty" treatment on the ballistic nylon strap.

The watch is not just about style; it's a reliable timekeeping companion with automatic movement, K1 hardened mineral crystal, and 10 ATM water resistance.

Exclusive goodies in the box

The Price Field Automatic limited-edition watch comes with additional perks. Its package includes a custom collaboration box, a special edition MVMT x Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multi-tool keychain, and a unique code for an exclusive Ghost character weapon charm for in-game campaigns in Modern Warfare 3.

Availability and pricing

With only 500 units available, The Price Field watch is a limited-edition release set to ship between November 27, 2023, and December 8, 2023, making it an ideal holiday gift.

Priced at $348.00, this exclusive timepiece offers a unique blend of style, functionality, and a connection to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 universe.

Where to buy

For an authentic piece of The Price Field Automatic limited-edition watch, you should visit MVMT's official website and order. Make sure it ships to your country. Shipping is free for a cart value of over $75.

The Price Field Automatic limited-edition watch stands as a testament to MVMT's commitment to innovation and collaboration. With meticulous design, robust features, and exclusive inclusions, this timepiece captures the essence of the iconic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 game. Don't miss the chance to own a piece of gaming history; secure your limited-edition watch before it's gone.