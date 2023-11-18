Modern Warfare 3 server is down: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is probably facing one of the largest server connecting problems on a global scale. This issue has reportedly affected a lot of players who were in a multiplayer or a zombie mode session when the game abruptly kicked all users out of the server. The exact nature of the problem or any other details have not been announced by Activision or Sledgehammer Games at the time of writing this article.

Considering Modern Warfare 3 is a new online multiplayer title, one can expect the servers and features to fail once in a while. However, a complete server shutdown is rare in today’s era, primarily due to the technological advances related to server maintenance. While there are no official fixes for such a widespread issue, there are a few community workarounds that can help you get back into the game.

This article will highlight the possible fixes for Modern Warfare 3’s server failure issue.

How to fix Modern Warfare 3 server down problem?

Here are some methods that you can try to get through the issue and ensure that the problem does not originate on your side.

Make sure that your internet connection is stable and has an active plan. Sudden disconnections could lead to the game client kicking users out.

Restart your game a few times for good measure. Sometimes, a restart can help the game files start properly and log you back into the game.

Make sure that your drivers are up to date, as a driver mismatch could be causing background issues.

You can also perform a quick restart on the network router to ensure that you have a fresh connection.

You can resort to reinstalling the entire game as the last step in case the error is not fixed and no updates are deployed from the developer’s end.

It is important to note that this issue seems to have affected many players around the world. Moreover, these are non-official workarounds and not guaranteed to work for every individual, but might be worth trying out.

Possible reasons

Servers are a critical aspect of the game which connects the players with the title. A complete server shutdown could be due to something as serious as a catastrophic feature failure or as simple as a power line being cut. There is also the possibility of mistimed server maintenance, which might have triggered a negative output and taken the servers offline.

The exact reason can only be known once Activision or the developers provide a proper statement and address the issue. Meanwhile, a permanent fix might already be in development to avoid such large-scale outages in the future.

The exact reason can only be known once Activision or the developers provide a proper statement and address the issue. Meanwhile, a permanent fix might already be in development to avoid such large-scale outages in the future.