Recently some players have come across the issue of the Smith Detroit error in Modern Warfare 3. It hinders users from seeing their CoD achievements. It is a common issue faced by most when launching or after ending the game and returning to the main menu. It can be a server issue, as well as a client issue that you can’t control. However, there are some fixes that you can try to resolve the issue.

This article will guide you on Modern Warfare 3 “Smith Detroit” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion

How to fix the Smith Detroit error in Modern Warfare 3?

Before jumping into the solutions just check if there are any official solutions for the "Smith Detroit" error given by Activision, if not then following the below fixes might resolve the issue:

1) Restart the Game:

Restarting the game sometimes resolves temporary issues like the Smith Detroit error and other glitches if that happens. After restarting the game open your CoD profile and try to view your achievements and see if that showing or not.

2) Restart Router/Modem:

Restarting your router or modem can refresh the connection and clear Connection issues which sometimes can lead to Smith Detroit error.

3) Flush your DNS cache

Flushing the DNS cache can clear network-related errors that can be a cause for the Smith Detroit error in Modern Warfare 3. To clear the cache for Windows PC you can follow the steps:

Step 1: Press the Windows key + R to open Run

Step 2: Type “cmd” and enter to open the Command Prompt

Step 3: In the Command Prompt type the following command:

“ipconfig/flushdns” and press enter to flush DNS.

If you follow the steps properly then the Command will flush the DNS cache. It should be noted that clearing the DNS cache can temporarily disrupt your internet connection, but it will resolve itself once the process is done.

4) Verify Game Files:

Sometimes game files can become corrupted during installation. Verifying them can ensure that they are not corrupted.

That concludes everything about possibly fixing the "Smith Detroit" error in Modern Warfare 3

Check out more CoD guides here: