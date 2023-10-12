Modern Warfare 3 beta "Steam connection timed out" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is gearing up to go live with the second beta phase on all supported platforms (PC, Xbox, and PlayStation).

Players may encounter an error that reads “Steam connection timed out” as a part of the notification box. This issue can only appear for PC users who are trying to access Activision’s upcoming multiplayer shooter title through Steam. These are common errors that have existed even in previous Call of Duty titles.

Modern Warfare 3’s maps and fresh mechanics have managed to catch the attention of the entire community. This will cause an influx of players to flood the gates of the upcoming shooter and can cause various server-related issues.

The developers host beta tests to figure out the root cause of such errors and rectify them before the final release.

This article will highlight the possible fixes for Modern Warfare 3’s Steam connection timed out error.

How to fix Steam connection timed out error in Modern Warfare 3?

Here are some workarounds that can help you access the game and play through smoothly.

Restart the game from your Steam account to ensure that you have a new session.

You should make sure that your internet connection is stable to avoid any problems while establishing a link to the official servers.

Another method you can try is exiting Steam and restarting it for a fresh session.

You should also restart your network modem to prevent any underlying problems in the internet connection.

As a last resort, you can try reinstalling the entire game. This would redownload any missing files and install them correctly.

It is important to note that these are not official fixes but a list of a few methods that have helped some players. The developer team would be monitoring the entire situation as the test environments provide them with heaps of game data to readily fix any server issues.

Possible reasons

Server load is easily the top reason for such issues, as the official game servers would have to accommodate a large number of players at once.

This causes the game client to sometimes lose connection and fail to validate account data, as the main servers can only take a limited number of connection requests. That said, these kinds of connection failures are expected from a new online multiplayer title.

Despite the issue being server-side in nature, it is best that players keep a tally of their own systems and network connections. In case of internet problems, contact your Internet Service Provider and avail help from the customer support team.

The entire Call of Duty community seems excited to set foot into the new game and experience all the improvements first-hand. Fans can keep an eye out for Sledgehammer Games’ Twitter (X) page for announcements and news. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates on Modern Warfare 3.