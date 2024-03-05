Modern Warfare 3 Vortex Decay’s Realm LTM: Release date, maps, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will introduce a new event, Vortex Decay’s Realm LTM, with the launch of Season 2 Reloaded. The event will plunge players into a chaotic and immersive battlefield set within the icon Modern Warfare universe. This adrenaline-fueled LTM introduces a unique twist on traditional gameplay mechanics, challenging players to adapt to dynamic environments and competitive scenarios.

This article explains everything about Modern Warfare 3 Vortex Decay’s Realm LTM, detailing its release date, maps, and more.

When will Modern Warfare 3 Vortex Decay’s Realm LTM be released?

The Vortex Decay’s Realm Event will launch with a limited-time mode. The Event is all set to release on March 27 and will end on April 3, 2024, marking an exciting milestone for fans of Modern Warfare 3.

Since this is a limited-time mode, players should make use of the opportunity before it ends. The event will offer exciting challenges and striking rewards that you can get by completing challenges.

The rewards for the event include the following:

“Apocalyptic” Calling Card.

“Valve Replacement” Emblem.

“The Swarm” Weapon Charm.

“Grave Worm” Weapon Sticker.

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token.

“Wriggler” Weapon Camo.

Additionally, COD Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded comes with a new remastered 6v6 map Das Haus, a new Bounty and Juggermosh mode, a new story mission, Dark Aether Rift, a new warlord Keres, and more.

What maps are included in Modern Warfare 3 Vortex Decay’s Realm LTM event?

While exploring the event, players will have the opportunity to engage with terrifying and otherworldly maps. This limited-time event will include four distinct game modes, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint. Several maps have been thoughtfully selected and included for the optimal gaming experience.

Here are the maps in the event:

Tetanus

Satan’s Quarry

Sporeyard

Skidrow

Airborne

Overall, exploring Vortex Decay's Realm LTM presents a unique opportunity for gamers to engage with a high-quality and immersive gaming mode that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

