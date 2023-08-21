Modern Warfare 3 will reportedly feature Dolphin Dive

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will reportedly have the dolphin dive movement mechanic from Modern Warfare 2 (MW2). Activision has already confirmed a list of gameplay features to bring back the series to its former glory with faster movement techniques. The inclusion of new elements combined with the previously known ones, like slide cancel, may have been possible due to the shared platform.

Modern Warfare 3 was recently revealed with the Warzone 2 Shadow Siege event. Considering that most weapon skins and blueprints would remain available in the upcoming shooter, the preservation of a unique movement mechanic like a dolphin dive is no surprise. However, it will be exciting to witness how the community utilizes it after the game's official launch.

This article will highlight the various possibilities of dolphin dives being present in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 movement diversified with dolphin dive mechanic

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is slated to release on November 10, 2023, with fresh gameplay changes, reportedly including dolphin diving. The presence of a gameplay mechanic from MW2 could hint towards its potential in difficult gunfight scenarios alongside faster techniques like slide and reload cancel. However, this is only speculation and cannot be confirmed without any official announcement.

The publisher mentioned that the new series would bring back some of the most requested gameplay elements. A new one called Tac Stance was also added to the upcoming shooter alongside faster movement speeds, improved mantling, longer Tac Sprints, and more. The original MW games featured simpler movements with arcade-style mechanics.

The recent advancements propelled the developers to include more detailed elements to create a realistic gaming experience. However, many in the community wanted to preserve the series' former mechanics and requested a long list of changes.

Modern Warfare 2 featured many different movement techniques, including a unique prone method. This method could be performed simply by sprinting ahead and pressing the prone keybind. The character would lunge forward and fall to the ground in a prone position.

It quickly proved to be a situational technique to escape enemy fire. Unfortunately, the movement penalty of MW2 was larger, which made dolphin dives undesirable during active gunfight scenarios. Some players mastered this movement and used it to take less fall damage.

Activision’s new title could be a turning point for this mechanic. This is primarily due to the developers trying to restore Call of Duty as fast-paced shooter titles. The faster movement speed combined with the new generation dolphin dive could prove useful in online multiplayer lobbies.

This could also be a way to help players retrain their muscles to adjust back to the new title through familiar movement mechanics from the prequel.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty Twitter page for more announcements about the upcoming game.