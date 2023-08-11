Warzone 2 fan compares movement with WZ1 and shows "why the latter feels clunkier"

Call of Duty Warzone 2 was released with comparatively different movement mechanics that made it feel slower than the original Warzone title. The changes were brought to deliver on the promise of a better gameplay experience with realistic combat. However, a percentage of the community criticized it and demanded the evergreen Call of Duty mechanics instead.

Warzone 2 is a tactical shooter that tries to promote different gameplay mechanics. This clashed with the expectations of the player base that wanted to experience the classic Call of Duty arcade-shooter style in an improved battle royale scenario. The differences became distinct after a while and required seasoned players to retrain themselves with the new movement mechanics.

Let us take a closer look at the differences between Warzone 2 and its prequel which makes movement feel clunkier.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 movement mechanics comparison with its 2019 prequel

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 definitely have slower movement mechanics with longer transitions. This difference can be felt by players while performing any type of technique like sliding, going prone, or jumping rapidly. The problem, however, becomes more visible when some of these simpler techniques are combined.

A player posted a video comparison of the movement of both the current and the past titles on Reddit under the username “tearsofthekingodm”. It has various parts that showcase differences starting from millisecond delays to noticeable issues.

The player starts off by performing simple sprints combined with tactical sprints to cover a specific distance on two maps. The difference is small enough to be ignored in this test and remains consistent for all basic movement mechanics.

A quick run around the map took approximately 4 seconds lesser in Modern Warfare 2019. The player combined slide canceling with normal and tactical sprints to run around the same map in this test. This concluded that slide canceling helped the player base move around much faster as the prequel reset tactical sprints after a slide cancel was performed.

However, big differences emerged while trying to Aim Down Sight (ADS) around in different corners while combining sprints and jumps. Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 had a drastically higher ADS penalty compared to their predecessors. This made MW2019 feel a lot snappier and quicker due to the animation itself.

A sped-up version of MW2’s ADS showed similarity with the prequel to determine the issue. It is a problem that seemed to be associated with the character model changing stances quickly. This also seemed to be the case while switching to a prone posture from sliding.

This delay kicks into action while trying to jump or go prone right after sliding; which makes movement in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 feel slower. Such mini-penalties can stack up and make the game feel clunkier than others.