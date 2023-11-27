Modern Warfare 3 Zombies 'Guardian Angel' Act 2 Tier 2 mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies features a separate storyline and allows you to play through different open-world missions like Guardian Angel in Act 2. These activities generally have different objectives that you need to complete for the mission to be considered successful. Fortunately, Guardian Angel has only one task that needs to be done before you can safely exfil from the map.

The entire Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) game mode currently takes place in a dystopian Urzikstan and contains an unending horde of monsters and zombies. The unearthly creatures get stronger as you move toward the center of the map in the red circle. This is why it is important to gather as much loot as possible to fight against different monsters and ensure the squad’s survival.

This article will highlight the best way to complete Guardian Angel in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to complete Guardian Angel mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

In this mission, you need to complete the following objective before calling in the helicopter for extraction.

Heal Operators 20 times with Healing Aura Field Upgrade.

Here is a short guide that you can use to complete the Act 2 Tier 2 mission Guardian Angel in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies:

Launch your game and head over to the Zombie mode.

Select your loadout from the gear and make sure that you have the Healing Aura Field Upgrade equipped.

Choose the mission from your list and click on “Ready” to start a fresh session.

Once the spawn animation ends, you need to go to a contract and start it.

You can now start killing zombies and let your field upgrade charge up.

Once it is ready, go near a squadmate or any other player on the map and heal them.

Repeat this until your progression bar for the objective is complete.

You can then go to the nearest exfil point and call in the helicopter to safely exit from the session.

It is recommended to head into this mission with a pre-made squad to make it easier for you to heal your teammates. Finding other players on the map without risking your own life is a bit challenging and can result in your elimination. However, you can assimilate with other teams and help them out by utilizing your Healing Aura if you prefer to play solo in this mode.

What are the rewards of Guardian Angel mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Here is a list of all the rewards you can get after completing the Guardian Angel mission in MWZ.

Epic Aether Tool Acquisition

2000 XP

Both the rewards are extremely useful as the Epic Aether Tool Acquisition allows you to create higher grade loadouts to fight against boss monsters more efficiently. The 2000 XP bonus can boost your account to higher levels and help you unlock new items.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates and mission guides.